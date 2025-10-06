Advanced implantology and honesty: the hallmark of Baca Dental Studio

SUR in English Málaga Monday, 6 October 2025, 10:19 Share

Dentistry is undergoing a true revolution thanks to new digital technologies, such as guided surgery and artificial intelligence. However, beyond these advances, the key remains the experience and honesty of the professional.

We interviewed Dr. Ignacio Fernández-Baca Cordón, an expert dentist in Malaga and medical director of Baca Dental Studio, where he combines tradition and cutting-edge technology to offer immediate implant treatments that restore a smile to his patients in a single day.

How long have you been in the industry, and what is your background?

I am the third generation of a family of dentists with over 60 years of experience. My specialty is periodontics and implantology. I studied dentistry in Madrid, where I later completed various postgraduate degrees in my field. I am currently pursuing a doctorate at the International University of Catalonia, because I firmly believe in continuing education and research as the foundation of excellence.

My experience combines clinical practice with teaching: I am a professor in the Department of Periodontics and in the Master's Program in Oral Surgery at the Alfonso X el Sabio University. I have worked in specialized clinics in Madrid and Malaga, perfecting techniques in bone regeneration, mucogingival surgery, and implant placement using computer-guided surgery. Today, I direct Baca Dental Studio in Malaga, where I am fortunate to have a top-level team that applies the most cutting-edge techniques in all fields of dentistry.

What are the main services you offer? Which are currently the most in-demand?

The continuous evolution of techniques and technologies in dentistry requires dentists to specialize in specific areas to stay abreast of medical advances. Therefore, quality dental treatment cannot be achieved without the collaboration of various specialists.

Teamwork is one of BACA's hallmarks. Various specialists work together on complex cases to achieve the best results. And this collaboration is even closer when it comes to implants. Today, more and more patients are seeking solutions to restore their smile quickly, safely, and aesthetically. Immediate-loaded implants (placing implants and prostheses on the same day of surgery) have become a highly sought-after treatment among patients with many missing teeth.

These types of procedures require a high degree of specialization and the use of advanced workflows, combining diagnostic tests (3D scans and X-rays) with an accurate model of the desired final result. We are able to perform all of this using computer-guided surgery. This makes it possible to precisely plan and manufacture prostheses instantly. In most cases, the patient comes into the clinic with a dental problem and leaves the same day with a fixed and aesthetic solution, thus improving their quality of life.

Thanks to these advances, we have enabled patients from other parts of the world, such as the United States, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, to have their mouths restored with us in very short periods of time.

What latest advances have been added to dentistry in 2025?

Implantology is undergoing a true revolution and is advancing daily. Currently, the focus is on technologies that allow us to improve the patient experience, reduce time, increase predictability, and improve postoperative care. Computer-guided surgery is a great example of this.

The current trend is clear: personalized and minimally invasive treatments that restore patient functionality and aesthetics in less time.

Zoom

What role are new technologies and Artificial Intelligence playing in the oral and medical fields?

Today, digital dentistry is essential. 3D scanners have replaced traditional molds, offering a more comfortable experience. 3D CT scans allow detailed bone visualization and implant placement planning with millimeter precision. And, thanks to milling systems, temporary or permanent prostheses can be designed and placed in hours.

Artificial Intelligence is also transforming the way diagnosis and planning are carried out: from software that predicts tooth movement to programs that simulate the final result or help determine the best implant position. All of this contributes to greater patient confidence, information, and more reliable results.

Would you like to highlight anything else on the subject?

Dental implants have transformed the lives of many people, but their success depends on proper planning and a specialized team with the appropriate technology. Immediate implantology requires precision and professionalism, and although it is a great solution, efforts should be made to save natural teeth before resorting to it.