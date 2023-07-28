Global Gift Gala celebrates tenth edition

Sections
Friday, 28 July 2023, 17:56
The Global Gift Foundation celebrated ten years of its Marbella gala on Saturday at the Don Pepe Gran Meliá Hotel. Hosted by the glamorous Eva Longoria, the event recognised and gave awards to philanthropic personalities, including singer Miguel Bosé, with funds raised going to the projects developed by Casa Ángeles, an NGO and day centre for children with special needs.
