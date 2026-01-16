Gioachino Rossini: Composing Seville's legendary barber

Tony Bryant Friday, 16 January 2026, 12:39 Share

Italian composer Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868) left an undeniable mark on the Spanish cultural scene of the 19th century, a time when the country began to welcome a continual flow of foreign writers, artists and composers. These 'romantics' used Spain's customs and traditions to enrich their works, and they left a legacy that shaped the way in which the rest of the world related to the country.

The popularity of the newly discovered Spain was largely promoted by the success of two plays by Pierre Beaumarchais - The Marriage of Figaro and The Barber of Seville, both of which were set to music by Mozart and Rossini, respectively. Rossini was known for his ability to compose quickly, writing all the music for this opera in less than three weeks.

Rossini's Barber of Seville is considered to be one of the greatest masterpieces of comedy within music, and more than two centuries later, it remains a popular work. The opera's protagonist, Rosina, is a young Sevillian girl whose love and charm inspired Rossini to create one of classical music's most memorable heroines. It was the Sevillian setting, with its cobbled streets and orange blossom-filled courtyards, that brought to life this character.