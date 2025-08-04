Head to the end of the world to cool off in Spain this summer

Alekk M. Saanders Fisterra Monday, 4 August 2025, 12:52 Share

Numerous places in Spain are labelled with the name ‘Fisterra’. For example, in Andalucía, Cadiz has been considered the end of the earth since ancient times. The Romans claimed that beyond the Pillars of Hercules, the unknown would swallow up those who dared to venture there.

Something similar was imagined on the westernmost promontory of Galicia, which the Romans called ‘finis-terrae’ (the end of the earth). Believing it to be the edge of the known world, they performed nocturnal sacrifices to ensure the safe return of the sun each morning.

Zoom A moment to be remembered forever. AMS

A picturesque experience

Fisterra or Finisterre (as it is called in Spanish) is a truly remote area in the very west of Spain’s mainland. Cape Fisterra is known in the context of the Way of St James. With most pilgrims completing their Camino in Santiago de Compostela, thousands of modern travellers are inspired to continue their journey along the so-called Camino Finisterre, retracing the steps that combine Christian pilgrimage with ancient pagan traditions.

This is a picturesque experience worth seeking out as Cape Fisterra reveals the full majesty of Galicia’s rugged coastline. Panoramic views stretch endlessly, from dramatic cliffs, hidden coves and golden beaches like O Rostro, Arnela, Mar de Fóra, Langosteira, Ribeira, and Corveiro. They say in Fisterra history, spirituality and nature converge in spectacular harmony.

Zoom The last stop for pilgrims. AMS

Incidentally, there are several rocks in this area associated with religious legends, such as the "holy stones", the "stone chair", the "stained wine stones", and the tomb of Orcabella. In the area the Celts engaged in sun worship and assorted rituals. In addition, Cape of Fisterra is mentioned in the context of a Celtic rite of fertility when sterile couples had sexual intercourse on one specific stone to try to conceive.

Always full of people. AMS

However, Fisterra is not only known for 'promoting' fertility, but also for taking the lives of many sailors. Many shipwrecks have occurred on its treacherous rocky shore, which juts out directly into the Atlantic Ocean. Not surprisingly, the coast gained a nickname - Costa da Morte (Coast of Death). The most important lighthouse was erected on the cape many centuries ago to help the sailor. (The modern lighthouse building dates from 1868 and is the iconic 0.0 km waymaker.)

Tasty and cool

More than three kilometres away is the nearest settlement. Fisterra is also the name of an ancient harbour and fishing village, where everyone can see for themselves why Galician cuisine is so appreciated. All restaurants offer freshly caught seafood and local wines. The village has hotels and hostels popular with pilgrims.

Fisterra village, meeting points and 'message desks'. AMS

Fisterra is known to be a windy area, which can contribute to cooler wind chill, especially near the sea. So there is no reason to expect high temperatures in summer though clear skies. In August maximum temperatures can reach 20°C or a bit over, the nights are cool with the minimum around 16°C in August. As for the water, the Atlantic Ocean in Fisterra is cold all year round, which makes bathing on its beaches, even in summer, a refreshing experience.