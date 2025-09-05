Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Barleria prionitis. Wikimedia
Green fingers

Gardening in southern Spain: Porcupine flower

Barleria prionitis is a prickly, evergreen shrub native to tropical regions of East Africa and Asia

Denise Bush

Malaga

Friday, 5 September 2025, 10:52

Barleria prionitis, commonly called the porcupine flower or Philippine violet, is a prickly, evergreen shrub native to tropical regions of East Africa and Asia.

It is a member of the Acanthaceae family and has yellow or orange flowers and dark-green, glossy leaves with three to five spines at the base of each. It is drought resistant once established although it will benefit from deep watering during the hottest months. The porcupine flower can be grown in a border, a container or as ground cover. It is a useful ground cover plant and can be used for xeriscaping and for stabilising soil on slopes.

The flower period starts early in spring but may be even earlier in mild winters and can be prolonged throughout the summer by the clipping back of the dead blooms. This will also help the bush to keep a compact shape.

It grows fast and will soon reach a metre to a metre-and-a-half high. Barleria needs a location with plenty of sunlight and a rich, free-draining soil.

Propagation is by stem cuttings in summer or by seed. The leaves and roots of Barleria prionitis have been used in traditional medicine to treat rheumatism, relieve constipation, toothache and headaches, liver disease, jaundice and urinary infections. The leaves were used as a poultice to help heal wounds and extracts of the plant are still used in cosmetics and hair products.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents complain of illegal campers at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town wages war on dangerous processionary caterpillars
  3. 3 San Diego Comic-Con Málaga announces Arnold Schwarzenegger as star guest
  4. 4 Registering your Spanish property for tourist use? New voting requirements explained
  5. 5 Team Spain prepares for 2025 Walking Football Cup of Nations
  6. 6 Worried family plea for information about missing French man in the Axarquía area of Malaga province
  7. 7 Inland Malaga village launches phone service for residents to report problems
  8. 8 A minute rare snail found alive in Gibraltar makes international headlines
  9. 9 HM Customs in Gibraltar seizes 40 kilos of cannabis in territorial waters
  10. 10 No new signings through the door at Malaga CF after late negotiations falter

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gardening in southern Spain: Porcupine flower

Gardening in southern Spain: Porcupine flower