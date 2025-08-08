Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Eucryphia glutinosa. Wikimedia
Gardening in southern Spain: Eucryphia glutinosa

It is a very attractive shrub or small tree commonly called the Chilean bell flower or Chilean mahogany

Denise Bush

Malaga

Friday, 8 August 2025, 12:46

Eucryphia glutinosa is a very attractive shrub or small tree in the Cunoniaceae family. It is commonly called the Chilean bell flower or Chilean mahogany. It can be evergreen or deciduous depending on the climate.

In cold autumns, the leaves will change colour from glossy green to red and shades of orange before falling. In the wild, it is found in temperate rainforest, where it will get some shade from other plants. However, it can be grown in full sun as long as the delicate blooms receive some afternoon shade.

The large flowers can be up to 6cm across and are usually white (there are some light pink cultivars) with a prominent cluster of stamens topped with purple pollen.

Relatively drought tolerant once established, Eucryphia will benefit from regular watering during dry spells, especially when getting established.

In the late winter or early spring, before new growth appears, it can be cut back and damaged or crowded branches removed. Propagation is either by seed or by taking semi-hardwood cuttings; by either method, growth is slow, it is not a fast developer.

Profuse flowering can be encouraged by feeding regularly with a low nitrogen, slow-release fertiliser. Too much nitrogen will produce more leaves than blooms.

Eucryphia glutinosa is ideal for small patios and container growing.

