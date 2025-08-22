Gardening in southern Spain: Chilopsis linearis

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 22 August 2025, 12:21 Share

Chilopsis linearis, the desert willow or 'flor de mimbre' in Spanish, is native to most of southwestern US, reaching into Mexico. It is a fast-growing, drought and heat tolerant shrub or small tree with linear, willow-like leaves and orchid-like scented blooms.

It is an ideal plant for small spaces like patios and can also be grown in a deep container. The container needs to be quite big as this sun-loving plant is considered a phreatophyte - a plant that can access groundwater through deep roots. In the ground, once established, it may only need deep watering every two weeks in summer. In a container, the soil will dry out quicker so it will need watering regularly.

Chilopsis linearis is a useful plant for xeriscaping and the deep roots can help stabilise soils and prevent erosion. It will also grow quite happily in alkaline and poor soils, as long as they are free-draining.

The leaves are long and narrow and a bright- green colour. The flowers, which appear from spring right through until autumn, are frilly, tubular shaped and can be pink, purple, lavender or white with magenta blotches in the throat. They are scented and attract lots of pollinating insects. There are several cultivars available, some of which are sterile and will not produce the long, bean-type pods that appear after flowering. In ideal conditions, the seeds, which are dispersed in the wind, will self sow.