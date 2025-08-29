Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gardening in southern Spain: Chenille plant

Acalypha pendula is the smallest species in the genus, growing into a dense mat topped by bright red 'caterpillars' (the French for caterpillar is 'chenille')

Denise Bush

Malaga

Friday, 29 August 2025, 14:02

Acalypha pendula, also called the chenille plant, is the smallest species in the genus, growing into a dense mat of tiny, serrated green leaves only 5 to 10cm high. The foliage is topped by bright red 'caterpillars' (the French for caterpillar is 'chenille') which are held above the leaves on slender stems.

Acalypha pendula is a tropical plant and member of the Euphorbiaceae family (spurges). It is best grown in a hanging basket where the foliage can trail over the edge, or a container which can be moved indoors in cold winters.

It is not drought or frost resistant and needs constant weekly watering in the hottest months. It is also a hungry plant and needs weekly feeding to support the rapid growth and continued flowering. Although it needs lots of light it is best not grown in full sun. It will tolerate dappled shade although it may reduce flowering. Regular trimming will remove straggly growth and promote branching and more flowers.

As cooler weather arrives the blooms turn brown and can be clipped back. It is a perennial in mild climates but in colder areas will become dormant during the winter. Propagation is best by softwood cuttings in early summer. It cannot be propagated by seed as it is dioecious and only the females have the distinctive red catkins.

