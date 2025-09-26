Gardening in southern Spain: Breath of heaven

Denise Bush Malaga Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 02:00 Compartir

Diosma forms a loose, rounded shrub around 60cm high by nearly two metres in width when fully grown. It has fine, needle-like aromatic leaves and white, pale pink or deep pink, scented flowers which appear after the summer, through autumn and into winter.

It needs a well-drained soil, preferably slightly acidic, and will also grow in sandy soil in coastal areas. It is quite hardy although it will not survive heavy frosts. Diosma is drought tolerant once established but will benefit from regular watering during the hottest months. Mulching around the base in spring will help to conserve moisture- also try to always water from the base and not over the foliage to prevent the development of fungal diseases.

It can be fed in autumn and in spring and will look tidier if lightly pruned after flowering. Damaged branches can be cut back hard and after a few years, severe pruning will rejuvenate the plant.

Propagation is by cuttings of non-flowering sem-ripe stems in late summer and autumn.

For container growing there are dwarf varieties and also golden varieties that give year-round colour.