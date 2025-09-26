Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Secciones

Servicios

Destacamos

Borrar
Coleonema pulchrum. Wikimedia
Green fingers

Gardening in southern Spain: Breath of heaven

Diosma has fine, needle-like aromatic leaves and white, pale pink or deep pink, scented flowers which appear after the summer, through autumn and into winter

Denise Bush

Malaga

Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 02:00

Diosma forms a loose, rounded shrub around 60cm high by nearly two metres in width when fully grown. It has fine, needle-like aromatic leaves and white, pale pink or deep pink, scented flowers which appear after the summer, through autumn and into winter.

It needs a well-drained soil, preferably slightly acidic, and will also grow in sandy soil in coastal areas. It is quite hardy although it will not survive heavy frosts. Diosma is drought tolerant once established but will benefit from regular watering during the hottest months. Mulching around the base in spring will help to conserve moisture- also try to always water from the base and not over the foliage to prevent the development of fungal diseases.

It can be fed in autumn and in spring and will look tidier if lightly pruned after flowering. Damaged branches can be cut back hard and after a few years, severe pruning will rejuvenate the plant.

Propagation is by cuttings of non-flowering sem-ripe stems in late summer and autumn.

For container growing there are dwarf varieties and also golden varieties that give year-round colour.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Couple locked in legal battle after Costa del Sol property purchase falls through
  2. 2 Tickets go on sale for huge Costa del Sol music festival next summer
  3. 3 New app offers real-time info on eastern Costa del Sol buses
  4. 4 Family of missing man in Axarquía area of Malaga province issue urgent appeal for information
  5. 5 Let your tastebuds loose on flavours from around the world at popular Malaga province foodie fair
  6. 6 Long-awaited football pitch opens in eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Mijas strengthens its international image with World Tourism Day 2025 festivities
  8. 8 Age Concern teams up with Save a Life campaign to host gala fundraising night on the Costa
  9. 9 Costa del Sol amateur choir gears up for its charity autumn concerts
  10. 10 Juventud de Torremolinos earn valuable point in Alcorcón

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gardening in southern Spain: Breath of heaven

Gardening in southern Spain: Breath of heaven