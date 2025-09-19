Gardening in southern Spain: Bossiaea eriocarpa

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 19 September 2025, 11:45 Share

Native to west Australia, the common brown pea or Bossiaea eriocarpa is a small spreading shrub up to one metre high. It is a member of the pea family, Fabaceae. It has small green leaves and, during the winter and spring, attractive gold and reddish brown blooms in the typical pea shape. The whole plant is covered with a fine fuzz of felt, especially on the calyxes and seed pods.

They are an important source of both nectar and pollen and attract lots of pollinating insects.

Drought hardy once established, the common brown pea needs a bright, sunny position. Although it will withstand some drought, it is best to water regularly during the growing season.It needs very little maintenance except maybe a light pruning after flowering to prevent it becoming straggly.

After the flowers are over, furry, 'pea' pods develop and can be used to propagate the common pea by pouring very hot water over the seeds and leaving to soak for 12 hours. This helps to soften the hard seed coating and aids germination.

The Bossiaea genus is named after Joseph de Bossieu de la Martiniere (1754-1788) who was lost on the around the world expedition on board the Asholde in 1788. The ship foundered on a coral reef off the Solomon Islands and although most of the crew got off the ship, they disappeared during their attempt to reach the nearest port at Kupang, Indonesia.