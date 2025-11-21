From classic, creative and authentic: we talk to Your Antiquarian, Meridional Events and Polo Valley

SUR in English Málaga Friday, 21 November 2025, 12:49 Share

Three projects, three worlds, one shared passion: creativity. From pieces that tell stories to experiences that are lived, through a style that sets trends, these interviews bring us closer to the people behind each project and show us how they reinvent their areas with originality and passion.

Your Antiquarian: where the art of antiquity meets design and solidarity

In a world where contemporary design and history can be found in the same space, Your Antiquarian has become a benchmark for interior designers and collectors looking for unique pieces with soul and historical value.

Zoom

This antique dealer not only carefully selects each object, but also promotes creativity and professional collaboration, integrating antiques into high-end interior design projects.

On Sunday 30th November, Your Antiquarian will go one step further by organising its annual charity auction, demonstrating that art and culture can also be a vehicle for solidarity, generating a positive impact on the community.

How long have you been in the sector and what are your origins? In other words, tell us a little about your values and beginnings (history) so that readers can get to know you better.

Your Antiquarian was founded in 2011 and our main objective is to offer archaeological pieces of the highest quality at the best possible price, strictly complying with heritage protection laws and UNESCO regulations. We have a long history of serving all types of clients, companies dedicated to the culture or interior design sector, and also museums around the world.

What are the main services you offer? Which are the most in demand at present? What value do antique objects bring to contemporary interior design projects?

We focus on all types of archaeological pieces, but mainly on Roman, Greek and Egyptian culture, which are the most collected, but we also cover from the Bronze Age to the Middle Ages because we understand history as a continuous evolution, where each period provides a unique insight into the development of human civilisation.

How would you describe your style or criteria when selecting pieces for your collection or for your clients?

We focus particularly on acquiring archaeological pieces with rigorous provenance and verifiable traceability, because we believe that every antique object should not only be beautiful, but also authentic and honest about its history. Provenance is the thread that links the present with the past: knowing where a piece comes from, how it was found or in which collection it was held, allows us to preserve its cultural and scientific legacy.

We always seek pieces that transcend time, that are not just decorative objects, but fragments of the past capable of bringing character, elegance and soul to any space.

In the field of contemporary interior design, antique objects bring incomparable emotional and aesthetic value. In a world dominated by the ephemeral and the reproducible, an archaeological piece introduces depth, history and authenticity.

Thanks to digitisation and transparency in traceability, it is now possible to acquire pieces with verified provenance and mix them into modern environments, creating visual dialogues between the contemporary and the eternal.

A Greek amphora can coexist with an abstract work, or a Roman sculpture can illuminate a minimalist living room, reminding us that beauty transcends centuries. Ultimately, ancient art brings soul and meaning to contemporary design, turning spaces into living stages of history.

On 30 November, you will be organising a charity auction. What is the aim of this initiative?

How has this auction been prepared and what are your expectations in terms of fundraising or social impact?

Next Sunday, 30th November, we will hold our annual charity auction, an event that is now firmly established in our calendar. Part of the proceeds will go to Médecins Sans

Frontières and the Food Bank, two organisations with which we share the same commitment: to help those most in need.

This initiative stems from the conviction that art and history should also serve as tools for transforming realities. Each bid represents not only the acquisition of a piece of historical value, but also a gesture of solidarity that contributes to improving lives.

The auction will be held online and through our website, in the ‘Auctions’ section, where interested parties will be able to access an extensive catalogue of carefully selected pieces. The bidding process is simple and intuitive, and our team will be available by email and WhatsApp to assist participants at any time.

Shaping Corporate Experiences: How Meridional Events Turns Spain into a Stage for Business

Spain has long been known for its infrastructure, hospitality, gastronomy and culture — qualities that make it a natural home for corporate gatherings and have made it one of Europe’s most reliable destinations for business events. Among the specialists orchestrating those experiences is Meridional Events, a Malaga-based Destination Management Company (DMC) delivering seamless corporate programmes — from conferences and incentives to gala dinners and team gatherings — across Spain.

A partnership built on complementary strengths

Behind the company stand Rubén Cenzano and Carolina Marina, whose paths complement each other and reflect the balance they bring to their work.

Rubén, a Chartered Civil Engineer with a Master’s in MICE Tourism and Protocol, blends analytical precision with creative thinking — a rare mix in an industry that demands both. “Engineering taught me discipline and planning,” he says. “The Master’s showed me how to apply that approach to events — coordinating people and experiences instead of materials and machinery.”

Carolina, with a background in tourism and international client experience, adds intuition, local insight and a sharp eye for detail. Together, they have built a company that unites rigour with imagination, organisation with passion — and clear direction.

From Andalusia to the rest of Spain

Founded in Malaga, Meridional Events now works nationwide — from Seville, Granada and Marbella to Valencia, Madrid, Alicante, Mallorca and beyond. “Spain offers extraordinary variety within easy reach,” says Carolina. “Each region has its own character, giving us countless ways to tailor every event.”

The company’s core focus is MICE — Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions — specialising in programmes for 50 to 400 participants. Clients include corporations in technology, finance, healthcare and manufacturing, all seeking a balance of professionalism and local character.

A modern, tech-driven mindset

Technology is central to how Meridional Events works. “It allows us to focus on what truly matters — people and content — because everything behind the scenes runs smoothly,” says Rubén.

This digital fluency attracts IT, pharmaceutical and multinational clients that value streamlined processes and agile delivery. It also lets companies focus on their delegates and business goals while the team handles logistics. Through careful planning and supplier coordination, Meridional Events helps clients optimise budgets without compromising quality.

The human side of business events

For Meridional Events, MICE is not just logistics — it is about people. “When we design an event, we think about emotions as much as schedules,” says Carolina. “A good event is one where guests feel connected — to colleagues, to the place, and to the purpose at its heart.”

The team oversees every stage: venue selection, hotel coordination, transport, catering, entertainment and on-site support, under a unified plan and an accountable partner. “Our integrated approach saves clients time and helps us maintain quality across every aspect,” adds Rubén. Working with a single DMC also simplifies accounting and invoicing, often providing fiscal efficiencies under applicable regulations.

What companies expect today

Corporate events have evolved. Gone are the days of huge conventions and passive audiences; companies now prefer participative, lively gatherings where delegates take the spotlight.

“The best projects align perfectly with a company’s goals,” Carolina notes. “An event of 200 people can have more impact than a congress of 1,000 if it is designed with intention.”

Clients also value clarity, speed and reliability. “The most appreciated quality now is anticipation — being ready before anyone asks,” Rubén adds. “That defines real professionalism.”

Why Spain works

Few countries combine infrastructure, safety, culture, lifestyle and gastronomy like Spain. Excellent air links, a strong hotel network and modern venues make it efficient, while the Mediterranean climate and relaxed pace create a setting where business feels natural.

“What makes Spain special is its personality,” says Carolina. “Delegates arrive for work but leave with memories — of the food, the energy and the feeling of being genuinely taken care of.”

A clear philosophy

Nearly a decade after its creation, Meridional Events remains committed to a simple philosophy: quality over volume, relationships over transactions. The team is structured, flexible and responsive — always ready to adapt without losing control.

“Every event is unique,” concludes Rubén. “Our job is to make it meaningful and memorable — for both the company and every person attending.”

For organisations planning their next corporate meeting or incentive, Meridional Events offers the expertise of a national partner with local insight — and the assurance that every detail will be handled with precision and passion.

For decision-makers, working with Meridional Events means fewer suppliers, clearer communication and outcomes that reflect their goals.

Discover more at Meridional Events – Corporate Events in Spain and explore how your next business gathering can combine efficiency, creativity and the unmistakable charm of Spain.

The Origins of Polo Valley — From a Childhood Dream to a Global Legacy

Polo Valley is a distinctive equestrian project in southern Spain, known for opening the world of polo to people of all levels in an exceptional natural setting. In this interview, we speak with its team to explore its philosophy, growth, and the unique experience it offers.

How did your passion for horses begin, and how did the idea of Polo Valley come to life?

I’ve loved horses for as long as I can remember. As a child, I imagined being a cowboy, riding freely across open plains. At school, however, riding was seen as a “girly” sport, so I focused on rugby, tennis, and hockey instead.

Everything changed when I took my first polo lesson at eleven. I was instantly captivated—not just by the sport, but by the bond between horse and rider. There’s nothing like galloping as one, guided by trust and teamwork. Over time, I realised polo wasn’t just a sport; it was a way of life.

Someone once told me, “being in the stables is good for the soul,” and it stayed with me. Morning coffees in the barn, hearing the horses breathe, feeling grounded—those moments inspired the idea of Polo Valley: a place where others could experience the same beauty of horses, nature, and outdoor living.

Looking back, what were the defining influences—personal, professional, and familial—that led you to create Polo Valley as it exists today?

At 21, after graduating and working in asset management in London, I felt the need to pursue something more meaningful. I saved up, bought a one-way ticket to Argentina, and spent nine months working on polo ranches—feeding horses, mucking out, and learning everything from the basics. It was life-changing and gave me a clear vision of creating an authentic, accessible polo experience in Sotogrande.

My father, Rory Byrne, founder of Powder Byrne, was another key influence. He transformed the ski industry in the 1980s by blending exclusivity with exceptional service. From him, I learned that true luxury lies in care, attention to detail, and genuine hospitality—principles now at the core of Polo Valley’s identity.

We started modestly, renting a small farm in Casares and building the project from scratch. Ten years later, Polo Valley spans over 100 hectares and is recognised internationally for its authenticity, quality, and passion.

What makes Polo Valley different from traditional polo clubs or equestrian centres?

Polo is often perceived as exclusive or inaccessible, usually because people have never been given a way in. I wanted to change that.

Polo Valley opens the door to a world that once felt unreachable, offering beginners and casual riders the chance to safely discover the thrill of polo. Our philosophy blends authenticity, accessibility, and excellence. From the beginning, we’ve been committed to doing things differently—and that’s why Polo Valley has resonated around the world.

For someone visiting Polo Valley for the first time, what kind of experience can they expect?

It’s an experience you don’t forget. You wake up surrounded by nature, just steps from the stables, hearing horses graze at sunrise. From the moment you arrive, our team makes you feel part of something special.

Each guest meets their coach and horse, discovering the sport naturally and at their own pace—whether they’re trying something completely new or reconnecting with nature. Most leave feeling peaceful, joyful, and inspired.

But Polo Valley is more than polo; it’s a lifestyle. After chukkas, guests gather for cold beers in the stables or enjoy an Argentinian asado by the lake. Mornings begin with sunrise yoga, and evenings end watching golden light fall over the fields. Every moment invites you to slow down and savour the experience.

The horses clearly play a central role in everything you do. How do you ensure they remain at the heart of Polo Valley’s philosophy?

Our horses are more than athletes—they’re partners and the soul of Polo Valley. Each one is selected for temperament, sensitivity, and ability. Our grooms and trainers create tailored routines for every horse, including nutrition, rest, training, and time outdoors.

We believe happy, healthy horses create exceptional rider experiences. This principle also shapes our livery programme, where owners entrust their horses to our expert care. It’s about building a community grounded in respect, empathy, and excellence.

You’ve recently announced an exciting new project: The Hills by Polo Valley. What can you tell us about it?

The Hills is an important next step—a €320 million development in San Roque that brings together polo, lifestyle, and real estate. It’s a natural evolution of what Polo Valley represents.

It’s more than a property development; it’s a statement about what Sotogrande and southern Spain can offer: world-class living, sport, and natural beauty. Creating something this significant in the place where I grew up feels meaningful and humbling.

At its heart, the project aims to share the magic of this lifestyle—the connection with horses, the essence of Andalusia, and a standard of service that leaves a lasting impression.

Finally, what does the future hold for Polo Valley and for you personally?

Our mission is to continue evolving while staying true to our roots: elevating the standard of polo and equestrian lifestyle without losing the warmth and sincerity that define us.

Polo Valley has always been about more than sport—it’s about people, passion, and purpose, creating moments that connect us with nature and with each other.

For me personally, the goal is to preserve the magic—to keep building experiences that inspire, where every rider and every horse can feel the same wonder I felt during my first polo lesson.