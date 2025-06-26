Zorrocallao Beach Club: a night of Japanese flavours by the sea in Rincón

SUR in English Rincón de la Victoria Thursday, 26 June 2025, 17:04 Compartir

In the Axarquía, on the eastern Costa del Sol, facing the serene waters of the Mediterranean, Zorrocallao Beach Club opens its doors once again with a summer offering that combines exclusivity, gastronomy and relaxation in an unparalleled setting.

This summer, from 13 June to 15 September, Zorrocallao, one of the most special spaces in Rincón de la Victoria, tempts us with a renewed culinary offering that features its attractive sushi dinners as its star proposal for summer evenings.

From Tuesday to Saturday, between 8.30 and 11.30pm, diners can savour delicious Japanese flavours while the Mediterranean breeze drifts in from the shore.

Sushi dinners facing the Mediterranean

The Japan-inspired menu features mouthwatering nigiris with salmon, tuna, seared eel or scallop, as well as makis filled with avocado, cucumber, salmon or tuna. Highlights include urakami rolls with salmon and avocado, tuna roll or California tobiko and other creations such as seared eel urakami, foie tuna, crispy salmon and the standout ebi roll with panko prawns and spicy mayo. All dishes are prepared to order.

Lunch with a local touch

Alongside its evening sushi concept, Zorrocallao continues to serve its classic lunch menu, rooted in Mediterranean cuisine and built on fresh local ingredients with a creative twist. Signature dishes include black rice with cuttlefish and king prawns, prawn paella and a tartare of salchichón malagueño — nods to Malaga’s culinary heritage that are hard to resist.

Afternoon drinks and sunset views

Zorrocallao is more than just a restaurant and more than just a beach bar. It’s a fresh, modern beach club where you can spend the afternoon unwinding and even watch the sunset with a signature cocktail in hand. Each drink is an experience in its own right.

Highlights include the refreshing Petroni Spritz, the updated classic Bloody Zorro, the bright and summery Niña Colada and Mami Blue, the timeless Negroni and the Andalusian Sangría de mi Salva, all served with soft background music.

From 10am, the Beach Club also welcomes guests looking to relax and disconnect. Sun loungers, hammocks and Balinese beds are available for solo visitors, couples, families or friends in a chill-out setting designed for a full day of enjoyment, from a gourmet lunch to cocktails under the stars.

More information:

Address: Av. del Mediterráneo, 230, 29730 Rincón de la Victoria, Málaga

Phone: 689 60 83 01

Click here to make a reservation.