Torre de Vega: authentic home cooking and top-quality cuts of meat

Alhaurin de la Torre Thursday, 9 October 2025

Few culinary pleasures are as satisfying and straightforward as enjoying a good grilled steak, and Restaurante Torre de Vega 'El Mora' in Alhaurín de la Torre are true masters of the craft. Their mission is to serve the finest premium cuts of meat, respecting traditional cooking techniques and offering customers warm, attentive service.

“Torre de Vega was born as a result of the idea of opening a bar during the local fair in 1980. What started as something temporary became a permanent business,” says José Antonio Domínguez Vega, owner of Torre de Vega.

The restaurant passed from generation to generation until 2010, when José Antonio and Ana María took over. Since then, through hard work and dedication from the whole team, they’ve kept the family spirit alive.

“We’re still committed to offering our diners the very best and to continuing for many years with the legacy that began in a small fairground bar,” says José Antonio, who runs the family business with help from his mother, “a key part of the business”, his wife, who handles desserts, and his godfather, the resident grill expert.

Restaurante Torre de Vega is renowned for its homemade dishes and dry-aged grilled meats in both Basque and Argentinian styles. Their ‘lomo en manteca colora’, snails and delicious Malaga-style salchichón tartare are especially popular, with the latter made using a personal recipe from José Antonio’s mother-in-law.

The finest cuts of premium meat

At Restaurante Torre de Vega, great care is taken to source only the best cuts of premium meat. “We always offer the best available on the market at any given time. We usually work with several different DOs and breeds, such as Minhotas (from Portugal and Galicia), Rubia Gallega, Cachenas, Limousines, Barrosas, Arouquesas, Marinhoas, Maronesas, Asturiana de los Valles, Parda de Montaña, Retintas, national Wagyu, German Simmental, Danish Jersey, Irish Angus and many more,” José Antonio explains.

Their commitment to ensuring excellent quality ingredients for diners is one of the defining traits of Restaurante Torre de Vega’s identity. “Everything’s prepared by us. We don’t use or offer anything that hasn’t been made in our kitchen, where we do things the old-fashioned way: completely homemade,” he adds.

In this way, Restaurante Torre de Vega has found its own formula that combines the excellence of a steakhouse with the warmth and friendliness of a traditional venta. “Along with the care and dedication we put into our dishes, we pay special attention to our service. We want customers to come back not only for the quality of the food but also for the experience,” says José Antonio.

Set menus from Wednesday to Friday

Restaurante Torre de Vega rounds off its offering with a quality-assured set menu available from Wednesday to Friday for just 13 euros. It includes two courses, a dessert and a drink.

“We usually offer plenty of variety, changing the menu daily, with starters such as Caesar salad, potato stew or tripe, and mains like grilled hake, pork knuckle in sauce, spicy or tomato pork stew, chicken in mushroom sauce or pork tenderloin tips with pepper,” he explains.

Looking ahead, Restaurante Torre de Vega remains committed to maintaining its focus on product excellence and traditional homemade cooking, while adding new seasonal dishes depending on what’s available on the market.

More information:

Address: Plaza Santa Ana, 8, Barriada La Alquería, Alhaurín De la Torre, (Málaga).

Phone: 633 027 294 / 952 410 269.

Website: https://restaurantetorredevega.es/