Top awards go to two Costa del Sol-based burger restaurants

Isabel Méndez Malaga. Friday, 13 December 2024, 15:38

The first National Smash Burger Championship held at Malaga's port now has a winner. After twelve days of judging, visitors have chosen their favourite out of the 25 burger restaurants from across the country that participated.

According to The Champions Burger, the event's organiser, the winner by popular vote was the Stellar burger, from the Malaga-based restaurant Dak Burger. It features double smashed aged Galician beef, matured red cheddar, sweet bacon, toasted mayonnaise, onion bits and 'moon dust'.

Unlike traditional burgers, smash burgers are prepared using a technique that involves pressing the meat onto a hot griddle in the shape of a disk, creating a crispy exterior. This cooking method enhances the meat's flavour while preserving its juiciness.

According to the organisers, over the twelve days of the championship (from 28 November to 9 December), more than 140,000 people enjoyed the food trucks set up at the port, featuring burger creations from the various participating establishments.

This competition follows another burger awards ceremony held in Leganés, Madrid, last week in which the aforementioned Stellar burger from Dak Burger came third.

The winner, voted the best burger in Spain, was prepared by Gottan Grill, a burger chain founded in Malaga and with branches in Seville and Granada. It won the final of The Champions Burger championship held in Leganés on 3 December.

The Malaga chain won in a final round in which 24 restaurants from all over Spain took part with Lil Wayne, a burger made with aged rib eye beef, American 'cheddar' cheese, crispy onion, bacon cooked for 48 hours at low temperature inspired by Kikanbo's ramen, Louisiana-style sauce, bacon bits, and smoked mayonnaise.