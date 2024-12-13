Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The winning smash burger from Dak Burger. SUR
Top awards go to two Costa del Sol-based burger restaurants
Food and drink

Top awards go to two Costa del Sol-based burger restaurants

According to the organisers, more than 140,000 people attended the Smash Burger Championships

Isabel Méndez

Malaga.

Friday, 13 December 2024, 15:38

The first National Smash Burger Championship held at Malaga's port now has a winner. After twelve days of judging, visitors have chosen their favourite out of the 25 burger restaurants from across the country that participated.

According to The Champions Burger, the event's organiser, the winner by popular vote was the Stellar burger, from the Malaga-based restaurant Dak Burger. It features double smashed aged Galician beef, matured red cheddar, sweet bacon, toasted mayonnaise, onion bits and 'moon dust'.

Unlike traditional burgers, smash burgers are prepared using a technique that involves pressing the meat onto a hot griddle in the shape of a disk, creating a crispy exterior. This cooking method enhances the meat's flavour while preserving its juiciness.

According to the organisers, over the twelve days of the championship (from 28 November to 9 December), more than 140,000 people enjoyed the food trucks set up at the port, featuring burger creations from the various participating establishments.

This competition follows another burger awards ceremony held in Leganés, Madrid, last week in which the aforementioned Stellar burger from Dak Burger came third.

The winner, voted the best burger in Spain, was prepared by Gottan Grill, a burger chain founded in Malaga and with branches in Seville and Granada. It won the final of The Champions Burger championship held in Leganés on 3 December.

The Malaga chain won in a final round in which 24 restaurants from all over Spain took part with Lil Wayne, a burger made with aged rib eye beef, American 'cheddar' cheese, crispy onion, bacon cooked for 48 hours at low temperature inspired by Kikanbo's ramen, Louisiana-style sauce, bacon bits, and smoked mayonnaise.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain
  2. 2 Weekend of international Christmas festivities lined up in Benalmádena
  3. 3 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  4. 4 Mobile phone mast plan halted after Costa del Sol residents stage protest
  5. 5 Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province
  6. 6 New home for 'iconic' marble nymph statue kept hidden away in Benalmádena for two decades
  7. 7 Mayor would 'reject' plans for recycling complex near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  8. 8 Motorcyclists gear up for tenth Santa toy run in Torremolinos this weekend
  9. 9 Asphalting work will ease access to farms and homes in rural Malaga province
  10. 10 Malaga guacamole pioneer plans to double production in 2025 with almost 2-million-euro investment

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Top awards go to two Costa del Sol-based burger restaurants