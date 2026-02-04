Ten Malaga restaurants in the running for Spain's Best Burger, 2026

You have until 1 March to vote for your favorite local burger before the grand final in Madrid ·

Marina Martínez Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 15:46 Share

The Best Burger Spain championship is back, which this year celebrates its sixth edition with the aim of finding the best burger in Spain. And, once again, Malaga is in the running. In total, there are ten establishments in the province that aspire to the coveted title. Until 1 March, the participants will have to convince the public and the jury with the creativity, technique and flavour of their proposals.

From the sum of the scores of both the public and the inspectors will come the finalists, who will face a blind tasting on 10 March in Madrid, in front of a professional jury. More than 400 restaurants are seeking to be crowned the best in the country. Among them, these ten from the province of Malaga.

Restaurant América Smoking Black Bull

Zoom

A restaurant on Calle San Ginés, in Torremolinos, offers this version with Juanito Baker’s black brioche bread, two smash burgers of its own creation, Angus beef tenderloin, smoked Monterrey cheese, homemade bone marrow mayonnaise, Finca Los Rosales halal cured meat, homemade tomato jam and low-temperature, slow cooked ribs.

Diavolo La Panzona

Zoom

In homage to the nickname that the residents of Riogordo have always been given (panzones), Diavolo prepares its Panzona, a hamburger based on brioche potato rolls, Galician beef medallion, Savel blue cheese cream, bacon jam with cocoa, peanut honey and salt, diavola sauce and, to top it all off, peanut powder.

Kanivalkroquetería The Kroquetona

Zoom

In the Salamanca Market (Malaga), Kanivalkroquetería lives up to its name with an original version: brioche bread, beef and, of course, homemade croquettes.

Lalo's Teatinos German 2.0

Zoom

The well-known establishment in Teatinos (Calle Andrómeda), in Malaga, goes for the Malaga version of the Emmy burger: with Emmylagueña sauce, beef jerky, tomato chutney, brie cheese, fried onion, black Angus medallion (200 grams), pickled gherkins and sauerkraut.

La Burguesita Paris

Zoom

At La Burguesita (Paseo Cerrado de Calderón, Málaga), they are looking to reflect on the world of burgers with this dish, which is a nod to the gourmet world that has its cradle in Paris. 180 grams of 100 per cent beef, smoked English cheddar, caramelised onion, foie mayo, truffle-cured egg yolk, fresh grilled foie gras and bits of white chocolate on potato roll bread.

La Mamma Burger La Payoya

Zoom

Payoyo cheese, characteristic of the Sierra de Grazalema, is the main ingredient of this restaurant in Ronda (Plaza de la Merced), which makes its hamburger with matured beef, maple syrup, Serrano ham and Payoyo (goat) cheese cream.

The Tombola Double Smash Pop Corn

Zoom

Steak House La Tombola (La Carihuela promenade, Torremolinos) dares with an innovative recipe composed of popcorn brioche bread, double smash burger of 45 days matured Angus, crispy bacon crystals, meringue crunch, pistachio cream, popcorn crunch and cheddar cheese cream.

Momag Burgers Buffalo Soldier

Zoom

Spicy and at the same time sweet and crunchy. This is how the burger at Momag Burgers (Fuengirola promenade) is presented, with 200 grams of Galician blonde smash, double melted cheese, 250 grams of crispy Momag buffalo chicken, homemade pickles, hot honey, chilli mayo, BBQ glacé, secret sauce and red diamond crunch on Momag bread.

The Gallery Guerrilla

Zoom

This version emerged as burger of the month at The Gallery (Avenida Andalucía, Algarrobo Costa) and not only stayed on the menu, but also aspires to be the best in Spain with this recipe that includes potato brioche bread, Galician blonde matured beef, cheddar cheese, red pepper chutney, Gallery sauce, caramelised onion and crispy bacon.

USB Burger Special Bacon Burger

Zoom

The best seller at USB Burger (Calle Carretería, Malaga) had to be the one chosen to take part in the national championship. It was born with the pretension of 'less is more', with few ingredients but which could be repeated. Its ingredients: beef, cheddar cheese, gherkin relish, bacon bits and special sauce.