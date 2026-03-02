Sabor del Sur in Fuengirola: good, local cuisine

Enrique Bellver Monday, 2 March 2026, 08:53 Share

Sabor del Sur, in the short time it has been open, is already one of those casual, bright and comfortable places to have an informal meal, well prepared and with a lot of popular flavour. It is run by the married couple Sebastián Díaz and Ana Thames. Both are professionals who have already had responsibilities in establishments in Marbella and who have now decided to embark on this culinary adventure that is different to almost anything else you can find on the Costa del Sol.

Here, at Sabor del Sur, the day begins early in the morning with breakfast and the kitchen does not close until the evening, after the dinner service. The main novelty is that practically all the tapas and platters that appear on the menu and suggestions can also be found at the take-away counter, including desserts. It must be recognised that a large part of the success of this restaurant is due to two fundamental factors: affordable prices and its traditional dishes, together with other more modern and updated dishes. In the first section there will be no shortage of tuna or chicken salad, chickpea stew with spinach, meatballs or the ever-popular lean meat with tomato and to this we must add what Sebastián calls 'platines gourmets', that is, other more substantial dishes, such as roast knuckle, oxtail or cod ajoarriero. In the end, what surprises the customer the most is precisely the good relationship between the price and the quality of the dishes.

Sabor del Sur Address Av. Condes San Isidro, 1

Telephone 645 399 510

Closing hours Open every day

Web sabordelsur.es

Prices Ensaladilla: 5.50€ | Dorada bilbaina: 12€ | Pollo pepitoria: 7.50€

Valoración Kitchen: 7; Dining room: 6.5; Wine list: 6.5

Rating 7 / 10

Roast chicken in an authentic wood-fired oven is becoming one of those traditional dishes that are most in demand among the clientele, especially to take home. This roast chicken has nothing to do with what is usually found in other establishments, where rather than roast chickens, what they end up selling is 'cooked chicken'. These proposals, both to take away and to eat in the establishment itself, together with other specialities of popular cuisine, are what are making Sabor del Sur a gastronomic reference in Fuengirola, from breakfasts to dinners, including lunches and snacks, not forgetting the range of Malaga wines.

Chicken salad

A salad in which the tuna or seafood has been replaced by chicken fillets that end up being too dry on the palate. A creamy potato merges with the mayonnaise to form a fairly successful whole.

Sea bream a la bilbaina

Dorada a la bilbaina

Surprisingly well done bream stewed with the classic Bilbao sauce as a base. A sauce from the Basque Country that is mainly used to enhance white fish such as sea bream, it is a kind of warm vinaigrette.

Meatballs in almond sauce

Almond sauce is one of the most traditional sauces in Spanish cuisine, both for coating fish and meat, especially meatballs. In this establishment, they have truly achieved a dish full of flavour.

Iberian pigs' cheeks

We must recognise that in a short time Sabor del Sur has positioned itself as one of the most recommendable urban cuisine restaurants on the coast. As an example, these Iberian pigs¡ cheeks stand out for their tenderness.