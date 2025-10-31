Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Daniel Sánchez-Garrido, head of communications for the Sancho Melero Group. A. J. G.
Record seasonal sales due in Antequera's mantecado bakeries

Fifteen businesses producing these small cakes in the north of Malaga province employ 372 people, with a record forecast of 6,512 tonnes of Christmas treats this season

Antonio J. Guerrero

Antequera

Friday, 31 October 2025, 12:03

The last three months of this year bring Antequera in the north of Malaga province the scent of cinnamon and a new type of tourism: discovering the town while purchasing mantecados. Fifteen establishments producing these small cakes employ 372 people, with a record forecast of 6,512 tonnes of Christmas treats this season.

Between August and October, all workshops start production, following companies that operate year-round. This predicted amount surpasses previous years: 5,725 tonnes (2023), 5,933 tonnes (2021) and 6,283 tonnes (2024) - the previous record. Extended sales calendars, new ovens and growing domestic and international sales push production beyond 6,000 tonnes for the second time.

Year-round producers like Sancho Melero (3,700 tonnes, 115 employees - global leaders producing over half of all mantecados), Artesanías de Antequera and Torcadul consider expanding campaigns into January-February. Seasonal specialists include Delicias de Antequera, La Perla and San Pancracio, while convents like Belén and Las Descalzas produce bienmesabes year-round.

Antequera shares with Estepa a tradition dating to the 16th century, when Andalusian surplus flour and lard sparked production in religious convents. Town chronicler José Escalante notes the first documented mantecado recipe appears mid-18th century in municipal archives. La Castaña became official supplier to King Alfonso XII's royal household in 1881, proving quality that opened national markets that continues today.

