Pork loin, peppers and an egg: the most popular breakfast at a bar in Vélez-Málaga

It is by far the most popular, despite its price and size. It is known as 'mollete a la sartén' and its main ingredient is pork loin to which you can add either fried peppers or a grilled egg to make it more filling. It is the star breakfast butty (normally a 'mollete' but it can also be ordered in a smaller 'pitufo' bread roll) at the Puerta Nueva cafeteria, which has been run for fifteen years by Sergio Muñoz, who set out to be a benchmark breakfast bar in his town. And he has succeeded.

In 2015, Sergio decided to opt for Antequera mollete-style bread rolls for breakfast, as well as to promote home cooking or local products. Thanks to this, the pork loin, which the owner personally prepares with his own seasoning, can be ordered on his menu. "I make it with pork loin from Ángel, the butcher's shop next door, and it takes three hours to cook," explained the owner, who is usually the one behind the bar.

To make the mollete, he shreds the meat himself, which allows the marinade used to give it a better texture. Then there is the quality of the bread, which arrives daily from Antequera (Hornos San Roque). Optionally, more ingredients can be added, such as fried pepper and grilled egg. The name 'lomo a la sartén' (pan-fried loin) is due to the fact that it used to be kept, after preparation, in the frying pan and, when ordered from the kitchen, it was referred to as such to differentiate it from the 'lomo a la orza'.

Six years ago he introduced it into his extensive breakfast menu and, as the owner explains, "since then it has been the star mollete". With all its ingredients, it even resembles a classic dish of migas from the Malaga mountains or the interior of the Axarquía. The price of the 'mollete de lomo a la sartén' is around 4.50 euros, to which you have to add the coffee or the drink you have with it. In any case, you can always order the smaller version, both in size and price.

However, if in recent years the cafeteria has increased its clientele notably, it is not only because of this butty, but also because of the many other original options it offers. "Here the customer is not going to find cooked ham but roast ham," said Sergio. Thus, the ham and cheese roll that is usually prepared there is made with this traditional cut of the Axarquía and Edam cheese.

There are many other options that give a nod to the Axarquía region: 'sobrasada' from Colmenar, extra virgin olive oil from Los Romanes (La Viñuela) or 'malcocinao' from Vélez (leftover fat from cooking black pudding). To this we must add other very Andalusian options, such as tuna in lard made in-house, 'chicharrones de Cádiz' (pork rinds) with pepper pâté or 'morcón de chorizo', among others.

For the first meal of the day there are also other options, such as churros, eggs with bacon or omelette with ingredients of the customer's choice. In short, an ideal place for those who especially enjoy breakfast.

This café in Vélez-Málaga, which is open from Monday to Saturday from 7am to 4pm, also offers lunch and tapas every day.