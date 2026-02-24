Pauza in Mijas Costa: boldness and flavour

Enrique Bellver Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 09:52 Share

For about two years now, Lucas Villaverde and his partner Soledad González - the decorator and designer behind Pauza - have been bringing their distinctly Argentinian cuisine to this corner of La Cala de Mijas, with Nordic touches that nod to the tastes of the international clientele who flock to the restaurant, especially in the evenings.

Lucas’s commitment to what he has come to define as “Nordic gaucho” cuisine is still deeply rooted in the traditional flavours of his native Argentina. While the menu features several fusion dishes with a clear nod to Northern European cooking, these elements struggle to fully excite, largely due to a limited diversity of dishes and flavours. This shortcoming, however, is more than compensated for at Pauza, where the cuisine feels contemporary and distinctly removed from the conventions of both Argentinian and Nordic restaurants. Here, respect for the ingredients of each culinary tradition is absolute: the menu faithfully reflects the Nordic aesthetic and its vegetable-forward approach, while embracing the Argentinians’ improvisational spirit and their passion for fire and meat.

Pauza Address Cómpeta, 2.

Telephone 604 492 938

Closed Mondays. Tuesdays and Fridays evenings meals only. Lunches Saturdays and Sundays.

Web pauza.es

Prices Empanada cordero: 8€; Mollejas: 14€ ; Asado: 28€

Valuation Kitchen: 7.5; Dining room: 6.5; Wine list: 6

Rating 7 / 10

Beyond what at first glance may seem to be experimental cuisine, at Pauza we find some of these fusion dishes that leave no palate indifferent. The Patagonian lamb empanada with its striking black colour, the subtle and chromatic beetroot risotto or the roasted pumpkin as the base for a cheese and prawn fondue are some very clear examples of this gastronomic creativity and the interaction of two diametrically opposed food cultures. On the other hand, the service and the wine list, references and prices, are in tune with what is expected of an establishment of these characteristics.

Pauza, as well as being a fusion cuisine restaurant, is much more, it is a place designed and decorated so that the customer finds in every detail an atmosphere that invites you to relax. Brightness, different spaces, open terrace and a very careful decoration are, together with its cuisine, a perfect excuse to visit this establishment, including those customers who choose to come with their own pets as Pauza is a 'pet friendly' restaurant.

Avocado rolls

The difference between a Japanese roll and a pauza roll is obvious. A thin paste envelops the avocado and gives it a very personal and delicate crunchy touch on the palate. No wonder it is a much sought-after dish.

Sweetbreads

Sweetbreads are part of the Argentinean gastronomic tradition. Here they are very crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. The lemon provenzal gives them a mild citrus touch that blends very well with the creamy garlic sauce.

Roasted pumpkin

Half a roasted pumpkin stuffed with cheese to form a kind of fondue in which to introduce the prawn kebab, which has been previously spread with a chimichurri sauce with Nordic roots that barely adds any flavour.

Roast

The à la carte dish is a low-temperature rib eye, although on this occasion it was a more special cut of Spanish beef. The roasted sweet potato imbues the whole thing with a sweetness that mingles nicely with the Creole sauce.