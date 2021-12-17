Marbella, San Pedro and Puerto Banús hold the XII Ruta de la Tapa Over forty bars and restaurants took part in the XII Ruta de la Tapa last weekend

MARBELLA. The XII Ruta de la Tapa de Marbella, San Pedro y Puerto Banús took place last weekend with over forty establishments taking part. Bars and restaurants from San Pedro to east Marbella, including some in Puerto Banús and the old quarter of the town offered a tapa and a drink at a special price.

It was organised by the president of Apymen (Asociación de la Pequeña y Mediana Empresa de Marbella) with the objective of boosting the economic activity in the area.

Among the many innovative and elaborate tapas available were a Dry Cod Martini in the Palmyra Lounge Bar, empanada caprese (a traditional Argentinian pastry) in El Gaucho; pan bao de cangrejo real con salsa de mango (a type of steamed bread with crab meat and mango sauce) from Avenida Miguel Cano and croqueta de mojama con mayonesa de soja sobre lecho de fetuchini de sepia (salt cured tuna croquette with soya mayonnaise on a bed of cuttlefish fettucini) from Casa del Mar.