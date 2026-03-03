Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mercadona has donated 20,000 tonnes of food and products in 2025. Mercadona
Charity

Mercadona donated 20,000 tonnes of food and products in 2025

Spanish supermarket giant leveraged its logistics network of 1,670 stores to streamline daily donations and provided 550 refrigeration units to charities in need

C. P. S.

Tuesday, 3 March 2026, 16:37

Mercadona donated 20,000 tonnes of food and products in 2025. In doing so, the Spanish supermarket chain contributes to food waste prevention and efficient resource management.

According to Mercadona coordinator Laura Cruz, food donation occupies a "particularly relevant" place in the company.

Mercadona's various strategies include the daily donation of food fit for consumption from its more than 1,670 shops and logistics blocks in Spain and Portugal.

The company has donated these 20,000 tonnes to the more than 850 social organisations with which it collaborates on a daily basis.

In addition, last year Mercadona donated 550 fridges and freezers to 130 organisations. This helps prolong "their useful life" and optimise "the use of resources".

