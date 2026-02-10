Marbella dining: Why Entre Limones is the perfect spot for seasonal sharing plates

Enrique Bellver Tuesday, 10 February 2026, 13:17 Share

Alfredo Medina is one of those chefs with a long professional career who has remained largely under the media radar.

A former right-hand man to Ramón Freixa at the Michelin-starred Mesana, Medina has now brought his culinary expertise to his hometown of Marbella.

His latest venture, Entre Limones, is situated on the ground floor of the Hotel El Fuerte on the seafront promenade.

Medina’s professional history is distinguished, including stints at the now-defunct Mar de Alborán in Benalmádena, El Portalón in Marbella, and the renowned Shilo at Finca Cortesín. It is this quiet experience, rather than media hype, that underpins the reputation of Entre Limones.

Fresh flavours and an Andalusian need to share is what characterises the current menu at Entre Limones. Medina is committed to local and seasonal products without forgetting the creativity and readaptation of old traditional recipes in a contemporary cuisine, where the flavours stand out in every bite.

The simplicity and vibrant colours of the dishes are standout features. This season, to combat the cooler weather, the chef has introduced ‘spoon dishes’ such as onion soup and Tolosa-style beans. However, his personal touch is most evident in the starters, particularly the marinated scallops and the Russian salad with a lemon twist.

It is difficult not to try as many of the dishes as possible, especially if you come with a company willing to share what comes out of the kitchen.

Entre Limones is designed to highlight the natural light and the attraction of having breakfast, lunch or dinner facing the sea.

Prawn carpaccio

Prawn carpaccio is a popular dish in many restaurants. Here it stands out precisely because of the good fusion of mayonnaise with lime juice and cherry tomatoes, which enhances the softness and mellowness of the prawns.

Black beans Tolosa style

It may seem rash to claim that these beans from Entre Limones are made in the Basque style, as there are as many ways of cooking them as there are cooks. Alfredo prepares them in the traditional way.

Vitello Tonnato

A classic Italian dish that in Alfredo's hands becomes a demonstration of how he treats sauces and marinades to deepen the flavours. Thin fillets of roast veal accompanied by a frothy sauce.

Magret of duck

This duck breast with teriyaki is included in the hot dishes section. Medina's novelty or contribution lies in the harmony on the palate of the roasted and caramelised pineapple with the mango and the fillets of a juicy and tasty duck.