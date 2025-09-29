Mar de Sazzon, traditional methods and techniques are on the menu in Estepona

Enrique Bellver Estepona Monday, 29 September 2025, 16:57 Share

José Francisco Orsiel, head chef at Mar de Sazzon, and Dani Peláez, executive chef of the Salduna-Laguna Beach group, have ensured that the restaurant's entire menu, not forgetting the bar and patio menus, is a journey through the seafood flavours of Malaga's cuisine, with fresh seasonal produce taking centre stage. This space, unlike the other places of the same company, opened its doors with the intention of becoming a seafood restaurant in Estepona all year round. Its decoration, its different spaces and its kitchen infrastructure attest to this.

Its managers describe this house as a Mediterranean refuge where tradition is combined with contemporary and cosmopolitan cuisine and where the most authentic flavours of each product are reflected in its dishes. Popular dishes such as fish noodle casserole or fried marinated fish are a clear example of how culinary techniques are combined to achieve more than satisfactory results in each dish.

Mar de Sazzon Address: Playa Padrón. Crta de Cádiz. Km. 159. Estepona

Telephone: 952 800 015

Web: mardesazzon.com

Closed: Open every day.

Prices: Rapito brasa: 85 €; Aguacate relleno: 18 €; Arroz meloso: 30 €

Valuation: Kitchen: 7.5; Sala: 6.5; Carta de vinos: 7. Rating: 7.5 / 10

Taking a look at the restaurant's menu as a whole, it is easy to see that it is designed to please all types of diners, even those who are not very fond of seafood cuisine, although at Mar de Sazzon it is precisely the flavours of the sea that prevail. In the snacks section, a Malaga goat's sausage at just the right point of maturity stands out, competing in this space with the avocado stuffed with tuna tartare or the lobster with pipirrana.

But where the real importance of a seafood restaurant lies is in its seafood and fish, both large and small. Here this chapter says it all, and on the table you could perfectly well have boiled or grilled prawns with some bolos malagueños and braised cockles along with grilled carabineros with a white butter sauce and an otherwise overly sophisticated touch of caviar. The fried small fish and the larger baked fish are an ideal complement to a meal topped off with one of José Francisco and Dani's rice dishes. The wine list holds plenty of surprises, as does the vermouth menu. Javier Luengo is in charge of the service.

In the menu of this house we are going to find a section of cold meats and sausages. But it is the Malaga goat's sausage that is the most popular among the clientele due to its delicate flavour and texture.

A simple, refreshing and tasty dish. An avocado at its optimum ripeness is the base for a tuna tartare seasoned with an infusion of extra virgin olive oil and parsley. The chromatism and colourfulness says it all.

Beurre blanc is one of the sauces that best accompanies certain seafood products, especially seafood with a more pronounced flavour. The butter emulsion is perfect with the salty touch of caviar.

With what may at first appear to be a dish typical of a very traditional seafood restaurant, Javier Orsiel manages to turn tradition into one of the most successful dishes on the menu.