Manilva, an exceptional spot to enjoy the true spirit of the ‘chiringuito’

At Manilva's 'chiringuitos', you can enjoy the best skewered fish. Pictured here, a moment of preparation at Chiringuito Ramos.

While the Costa del Sol in summer is often seen as a byword for crowds and hustle, Manilva remains an oasis of peace and relaxation within this major tourist destination. And few places capture the maritime essence of the town better than its remarkable ‘chiringuito’ beach bars.

Set in prime locations by the sea, the chiringuitos of Manilva are the perfect showcase for discovering the area’s culinary excellence in summer. Here are some of the highlights, known for the richness of their menus and the charm of their settings.

Chiringuito Ramos: masters of rice dishes and the art of the ‘espeto’

True veterans of the trade, Chiringuito Ramos has been serving top-quality food on the beach since 1962. This family-run restaurant offers an impressive selection with over 90 dishes on the menu.

Zoom Chiringuito Ramos.

Where they truly excel is in the time-honoured art of the ‘espeto’ skewer, offering far more than the classic sardines. “We skewer anything with enough weight for it: large prawns, red snappers, sea bass, gilthead, red bream, octopus legs...” explains Juan Ramos, the owner.

At Chiringuito Ramos, they prepare all kinds of fish and seafood on a skewer, like the prawns in the picture.

Their rice dishes also deserve special mention, as they are genuine experts in this area as well. “Our customers love them and the most popular are the seafood rice, black rice and carabinero prawn rice,” says Juan.

Another great attraction of Chiringuito Ramos is its location, situated right on the beach along the Velázquez Bajo promenade, adjacent to the La Noria residential area. “We’re surrounded by wide, spacious beaches with no crowds. It’s the ideal place to enjoy our food,” Juan adds.

Address: Paseo marítimo Velazquez, 29692 San Luis de Sabinillas, Málaga.

Phone: 608 19 90 32.

El Garito de Juan: traditional charm with grilled fish and meat

Set within the ecological reserve of Manilva, El Garito de Juan has preserved the traditional charm of old-style chiringuitos for more than three decades. Although the kitchen has been recently refurbished, the wood and a delightfully rustic feel remain. “My husband takes care of every detail. He spends the entire winter adjusting and improving everything so El Garito de Juan looks spectacular and authentic every season,” says Paqui López, the restaurant’s co-owner.

With its wooden decor, El Garito de Juan maintains its traditional charm intact.

At El Garito de Juan, the barbecue takes centre stage, setting it apart from other chiringuitos that focus more on espetos. “We prepare all kinds of fish and meat on the grill,” explains Paqui. Among the most celebrated dishes is the popular Tierra y Mar. “It’s more common in Malaga city, but in Manilva, it’s one of our most successful options. Fried vegetables, prawns and whitebait all served on the same plate,” Paqui says.

El Garito de Juan takes special care in the presentation of its dishes.

The ever‑popular sardines and grilled squid are also favourites, while their homemade desserts deserve a special mention, with recipes adapted to each season.

At El Garito de Juan, all the desserts are homemade, like this puff pastry tart with mandarin orange.

This is a detail much appreciated by their varied clientele, Paqui says. “We have families, young people, foreign visitors, local residents… all kinds of customers.”

Address: Urb. Manilva Beach, 3D, 29692 Manilva, Málaga.

Phone: 680 21 79 28.

Chiringuito Dieguichi: the finest seafood on a paradise beach

A lengthy professional background underpins the exceptional quality of the seafood served here. “We’ve been running different fish markets for more than 50 years. That experience allows us to know exactly what customers value and to offer a product that’s truly special and hard to find elsewhere,” says Raúl Álvarez, maître d’ at Chiringuito Dieguichi.

Chiringuito Dieguichi is located in an idyllic setting: Playa de los Toros in Punta Chullera.

The restaurant is located at Punta Chullera on Playa de los Toros, considered one of the best in the province of Malaga. The waters are crystal clear, with the seabed bright and alive, teeming with marine life that swims among the rocks. It’s a dream setting in which to enjoy their seafaring cuisine.

Among their most popular dishes are tuna belly, creamy octopus rice and their incomparable fresh squid.

The exceptional quality of its seafood products is one of the great attractions of Chiringuito Dieguichi.

Another point of pride at Chiringuito Dieguichi is the warm and personal service, something Raúl oversees closely in his role as maître d’. “The relationship with regular customers goes beyond the professional. We build a very close bond, get to know their personal circumstances and congratulate each other on special dates,” he explains.

The clientele is truly international, with Swedish, German and English families among those enjoying their outstanding seafood, alongside Spanish diners.

Adress: Autovía del Mediterráneo, Km 138, 29691 Manilva, Málaga.

Phone: 682 07 97 69.

So, let yourself be drawn in by the quality and charm of the chiringuitos of Manilva this summer. It’s a unique experience and the perfect way to immerse yourself in the essence of Andalusian cuisine.