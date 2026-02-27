Live cooking shows and a ham carving contest at foodie fair in Malaga's Ronda mountains

Isabel Méndez Friday, 27 February 2026, 13:31 Share

Benarrabá in the Serranía de Ronda is holding the Feria Gastronómica de la Serranía, which is in its 24th year, this weekend. Good food will take centre stage and there will also be live cooking and musical performances.

The fair will open on Saturday, 28 February at 12 o'clock with the preparation of meat salmorejo in the style of Benarrabá.

The official opening ceremony will be at 1pm and the salmorejo will be shared out at three in the afternoon.

An hour later there will be another live showcooking event organised by Sabor a Málaga, which will be followed by a concert by Los Replicantes.

The day will close with a performance by Antonio Albadalejo.

On Sunday, 1 March at 11am, the 12th competition for professional jamón carvers will take place, during which plates of ham will be sold for five euros.

There will be bar areas and numerous stands will be placed offering different gourmet and artisanal products made in the local area.