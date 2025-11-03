Jara, neoclassical haute cuisine at a top luxury hotel in Marbella

Enrique Bellver Marbella Monday, 3 November 2025, 10:01 Share

José Carlos García has been cooking and providing gastronomic advice on everything that is prepared at the renovated Los Monteros hotel for some months now, especially in the Jara restaurant. His arrival at this emblematic hotel complex - it should be remembered that it was the first hotel to receive a Michelin star in its central restaurant, El Corzo, in the 1960s - has meant a fairly radical change in its entire gastronomic offer. After his departure from Balausta in the centre of Malaga, José Carlos is back to work simultaneously at the Muelle Uno restaurant and at the only Kimpton in Andalucía. The culinary offer of Jara is completely different from the one in Malaga city.

Jara Address: Hotel Los Monteros, Marbella

Telephone: 616 288 331.

Web: kimptonlosmonterosmarbella.com

Prices: Stewed artichokes: 29€. Lobster parmentier: 48€. Chargrilled sweetbreads: 28€

Valuation: Kitchen: 8. Dining room: 7. Wine list: 7.5. Rating: 8 / 10

Here, at Jara, the customer will find a more casual or, if we want to call it that, more relaxed cuisine. Quietly, step by step, Jara is becoming a classic haute cuisine restaurant with some more creative influences. However, without losing sight of the 'haute cuisine' label, diners will always find a lot of local produce and dishes where traditional flavours are very much present.

The culinary possibilities at Jara are wide-ranging and far from the slavery of the obligatory menus. The customer has a menu where he or she will find dishes that are timeless, such as prawn croquettes or any of the various rice dishes that are prepared at lunchtime at Jara, as well as some specialities that once made history and became iconic in the family restaurant Café de París. José Carlos' idea is for diners to share dishes and for lunch or dinner to become a fun meal.

Jara boasts of seasonal produce and seasonally changing specialities, but also of Malaga wines. It is enough to take a look at the wine list to realise this. It is too early to place this restaurant in a certain position, but when service and cuisine are fully adjusted, Jara will become one of the restaurants of reference in Marbella. A very high standard of cuisine and open, light and relaxing spaces, as well as very sensible prices, will set the benchmark for Jara.

Tartar de atún con huevo frito (tuna tartare with fried egg)

This is one of the dishes that could be included in the 'creative' section, although the tuna tartare is a classic. The fried egg and mango add a very enveloping flavour sensation.

Parmentier de bogavante (lobster parmentier)

The secret of a good parmentier lies exclusively in the potato used and even more so in the creaminess. José Carlos achieves a classic texture that borders on perfection.

Tarta de manzana (apple pie)

Great classic dishes dating back to the Café de Paris era can be enjoyed at Jara. One example is this warm apple tart, the ideal temperature to bring out the tartness of the fruit.

Arroz de costillas (ribs with rice)

One of the rice dishes that can be enjoyed at lunchtime in this restaurant. Bold for the meat base and the presence of the ribs on the base of a rice dish that is just right.