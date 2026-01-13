Grupo Mas acquires Malaga chain Maskom Supermercados, expanding with 54 shops in the province

Juan Soto Málaga Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 10:22 Share

Seville-based distribution chain Grupo Mas has acquired Malaga's Maskom Supermercados, with the aim of creating a large group with 100% Andalusian capital in southern Spain. Following this agreement, the 54 shops of the Malaga group will be integrated into the Grupo Mas structure.

A statement sent by the Seville company says that this union will allow the integration of two models with a shared vision and passion: local supermarkets, variety and choice, promotion of local products, excellence in fresh produce and a vocation for customer service.

Once this alliance is formalised, which must be definitively sealed before 30 June, the group will have more than 250 supermarkets, a combined turnover of almost 900 million euros and more than 5,600 workers.

Maskom founder and CEO Sergio Cuberos said that this agreement enables joint competition, "better conditions and a better future". Cuberos stated that one of the reasons that prompted this decisions is the impossibility of achieving the necessary investment to create a logistics platform that would allow competition. "We have many projects in the pipeline and this will be a priority," he said.

The agreement will be signed before a notary. An important step before that, however, is to obtain the approval of Comisión Nacional de Mercados de la Competencia. Cuberos will remain on the board of directors of the new group, although not as the CEO.

He believes that "this alliance is the best guarantee for the future" for the project he started in Malaga almost 50 years ago. "Both chains share respect for fresh produce and an unwavering commitment to the territory, which will allow us to be stronger together and continue offering the highest quality, variety and service," Cuberos stated.

For his part, CEO of Grupo Mas Jerónimo Martín said that this operation represents the union of two projects and teams that share a view of commerce. "By joining forces with Maskom, we are not only growing in size, but also in values. Our ambition is to be the great supermarket benchmark in southern Spain, defending the brands, the produce of our land, fresh produce and generating stable, quality employment to invest in a solid project with a long-term vision," Martín said.

Grupo Mas currently has three brands (Supermercados Mas, Mas&Go and Cash Fresh). The company closed the 2025 financial year with a turnover of 740 million euros, more than 200 establishments and a workforce of 4,600 employees.

Objective: to be the leader in Malaga

According to Grupo Mas, this operation is a strategic step towards the alliance's consolidation as a leader in the province of Malaga, reaching 75 supermarkets and almost 1,500 workers. Grupo Mas has 21 establishments under the Supermercados MAS, MAS&Go and Cash Fresh brands, while Maskom brings a large network of 54 supermarkets. In addition, the strategic plan of the new group includes a strong expansion plan along the coast of Malaga, the provincial capital and the interior of the province. "Malaga city and the province are a key growth axis for Andalucía and this alliance will allow us to make the most of this opportunity," the two companies say.

Together, they generate more than 5,600 jobs in Andalucía and Extremadura, of which more than 1,500 are in the province of Malaga. They are clearly committed to stable, quality employment that boosts talent and endorses professional development and to local employment, in particular, that generates a positive impact on the territory. Both companies understand that sustainable growth is only possible if it is achieved by committed and trained professionals.