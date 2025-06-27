Gluten-free restaurants in Malaga province

Manu Balanzino Friday, 27 June 2025, 21:08 Compartir

For years, gluten-free cuisine occupied an unattractive corner of the gastronomic landscape. Dense breads, crumbly doughs and a general feeling of eating a 'lesser' version of the original dish. However, in the last decade and especially in the last few years, the gluten-free culinary universe has undergone a true revolution. What started as a necessity for a small group of people with coeliac disease has transformed into a global movement involving chefs, artisan producers, big brands and, of course, increasingly informed and demanding diners.

Gluten is a protein found in cereals such as wheat, barley and rye. It is responsible for the elastic texture of bread and many other foodstuffs. However, for people with coeliac disease - an autoimmune condition in which the consumption of gluten damages the small intestine - its intake can have serious consequences. In addition, there are people with non-coeliac gluten sensitivity, as well as people who simply choose to eliminate gluten for reasons of wellness, trends or gastronomic curiosity.

Data in Spain and Europe

In Spain, between 1% and 2% of the population has coeliac disease. In Europe, 75% of coeliacs do not know they have it, according to data from the European institute of health and social welfare. The growing gluten-free offer responds not only to clinical demand, but also to the rise of 'clean eating' - a lifestyle that promotes the consumption of low-processed ingredients, without added sugars and with labels that reflect fewer and, as far as possible, more understandable products.

What is interesting about this phenomenon is that, unlike other short-lived food fads, gluten-free cuisine is here to stay, having already evolved in terms of taste, texture, innovation and product diversity. Instead of simply 'replacing' wheat, many artisan chefs and bakers are now exploring alternative ingredients, such as buckwheat, almond flour, teff, amaranth or millet, to create dishes with their own identity, which do not seek to imitate but to stand out on their own merit.

From exception to prominence

Restaurant menus have begun to adapt. What was once an isolated gesture - that 'coeliac-friendly' dish hidden at the end of the menu - is now presented with relevance: homemade pastas made with rice and corn flour, pizzas with a cauliflower or chickpea flour base, desserts with a coconut or walnut base and breads with a mix of ancestral seeds. Moreover, some restaurants have made the leap to 100% gluten-free cuisine, not as a restriction but as a creative opportunity and to adapt to today's consumers.

The challenge, of course, is no small one. Cooking gluten-free involves more than just changing an ingredient: it involves understanding the functional properties of different flours, controlling possible cross-contamination, knowing the traceability of each product and, above all, educating both the kitchen staff and the customer. The commitment is twofold: to guarantee food safety for those who really cannot consume gluten, without sacrificing the gastronomic experience of those who can but choose not to.

From bread to fried 'pescaíto' (fried fish)

One of the most talked-about items is gluten-free bread - a symbol par excellence of the transformation that this culinary universe has undergone. Just a few years ago, finding good gluten-free bread was almost a pipe dream. Today, thanks to prolonged fermentation, the use of natural yeasts and a combination of alternative flours, some bakeries have achieved recipes worthy of any leading artisan bakery.

"The doughs are much more hydrated, which makes them much more difficult to manipulate. To replace gluten, other raw materials are used to achieve the right texture and the most similar to what we are used to when we eat a piece of bread," says Alicia Díaz Quintero, head of the Obrador Artesano Celi Ali (Avda. del Mediterráneo, 24, Rincón de la Victoria, 688 666 108). At this establishment, they use flours such as maize, rice, chickpea, buckwheat, sorghum and teff, the latter considered a superfood due to its fibre, vitamins and minerals. In addition to breads, they make homemade pastries, from napolitanas and cinnamon rolls to tea biscuits, cookies and cakes.

As for fried 'pescaíto' - one of the most typical dishes in Malaga - there are also gluten-free options. La Tasquita de Atarazanas (C/ Atarazanas, 10, Málaga, 682 291 173) is one of the few places with a separate kitchen to avoid contamination. "Since April, we have been serving a complete gluten-free menu and the fried food, although it is a little paler than with wheat flour, maintains the same flavour," says manager Laura Rueda.

Sweet moment

The sweet world has also experienced a remarkable blossoming. Cakes, biscuits, 'alfajores' (sandwich biscuits), brownies and even Argentinian croissants have been reinvented with wheat-free formulas that are worthy of a competition with their classic versions. In many cases, these products even achieve a more balanced nutritional profile by reducing the content of industrial sugars and fats.

Nela Dipasquale - pastry chef at Despacho de Sabores (C/ Lozano de Torres, 3, Málaga, 666 238 941) - uses five types of flour: "I mix white and brown rice, buckwheat and three types of starch: corn, tapioca and potato. The final taste is indistinguishable from the original, which is what I'm looking for." Her products are not only designed for coeliacs, but for anyone who wants to enjoy a quality sweet: from alfajores filled with dulce de leche to chocolate, mascarpone and red fruit cakes.

Other such establishments include Chiringuito El Cateto (Paseo Marítimo Rey de España, Santa Amalia beach, 696 155 302) and Pasapalo Fresh Casual Food (Miramar shopping centre, avda. de la Encarnación, s/n, 952 197 562), both in Fuengirola; Casa Juan (C/ Río Rocío, 18), in Málaga city; and Celicioso (hotel Puente Romano, avda. Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, 952 859 402), in Marbella - a pioneer in implementing a gluten-free menu.

An important detail to bear in mind: many restaurants and bakeries offer gluten-free options. However, it is essential to always ask for the allergen menu to ensure that there is no cross-contamination between foods.