From living rough on the streets to working in a top-flight restaurant

It has been three years since the 'Cantera' project was born, an initiative started by the El Pimpi Foundation - the charity arm of the famous Malaga restaurant - in collaboration with Samuel Perea. Now they are about to start their thirteenth course on 10 November and are still selecting candidates after receiving around a hundred applications.

"We are currently finalising the interviews," says Perea, the project director. He takes stock of these last few years and everything is positive, especially the data: in the last two courses, 100% of students achieved job placement and the average success rate of all the training courses has been between 90 and 95%.

"The best thing is that we work with prestigious companies and we have students who have worked in restaurants with Repsol Sun and Michelin Guide status; right now we have students working with chef Diego René," explains Perea.

"This project is a new beginning for those who dare to take a step forward. The participants learn not only a trade, but also values such as perseverance, responsibility and teamwork, becoming part of a big family that supports each other," explained the El Pimpi Foundation.

Each course has a maximum of 15 places and there are two strands: restaurant service and bar and kitchen service. The next one will be in the first category and is aimed at achieving the seal of conduct, dedication and self-improvement.

"These people come with a broken will and we become their safe place, so much so that, when they leave, they cry with emotion because here they go through a kind of filter where they leave all the miseries they brought with them. I like to define 'Cantera' as a human and real project... The fact that all the people who are trained here fall under the 'vulnerable' category means that this vulnerability becomes its greatest strength: people who have seen corpses being thrown away, who have fled their country for political reasons, who have suffered violence... pass through here... Many reasons. That's why we work with them with firmness, care and affection, making them see that weakness passes," reflects Samuel Perea.

This project, which is being developed at the La Noria social innovation centre of the Malaga provincial authority, was set up by the El Pimpi Foundation thanks to the support of the La Caixa Foundation's call for proposals. As Samuel Perea says, "on the shoulders of giants". Also collaborating with 'Cantera' are the Diputación de Málaga with La Noria, the Mahou San Miguel Foundation, Bodega El Pimpi and Sole del Pimpi. It also has the support of companies committed to training and social inclusion such as the Adecco Foundation, Techoreca, English Connection, Cafés Carambuco, Bodegas Málaga Virgen and Pan Piña.

Just a few days ago, the graduation ceremony for the 12th graduating class was held. During the ceremony, all the teachers and organisers agreed on the most important thing in the room: "A smile is the best working tool".