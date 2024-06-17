Florida Huelin: fresh and cosmopolitan cuisine by the sea

Chef Saka's talents blend different dishes from around the world with local favourites and add exotic twists to traditional Malaga cuisine.

From the décor to the open and varied nature of its menu, Florida Huelin is a breath of fresh air among the wide range of restaurants available in the popular Malaga neighbourhood of Huelin. The restaurant has managed to stand out and find its own style, with a cuisine that, like flamenco music, knows how to give a local twist to exotic dishes and bring a touch of other latitudes to traditional Malaga cuisine.

Showing his culinary creativity and skill in the kitchen, the chef Saka at Florida Huelin is committed to a travelling and cosmopolitan cuisine, which takes the form of dishes such as his pilpil Russian-salad with an oriental touch or the porra antequerana (cold and thick tomato soup) with natural orange-juice gel and yolks cured in soya lime. With other proposals, the chef brings far-flung tastes closer to the flavours of Malaga, such as ceviches or his famous red-tuna tartar from Cadiz, Nerja avocadoes with a spicy touch. The Korean chicken-wings are especially popular, well marinated and with an irresistible spicy sauce.

Chef Saka tirelessly demonstrates his inventiveness and skill when it comes to fusing flavours and textures, with dishes as unique as his langoustine tartar, herring caviar, apple and flambéed langoustine sauce and yuzu.

Prime meats and rice dishes

Prime meats also play an important role at Florida Huelin, always with that touch of distinction that characterises chef Saka's cuisine. In his Presa ibérica pork fillet, black truffle parmentier and Ronda red wine jus we find an unbeatable example of this.

Special mention should be made of the spectacular rice dishes, with Iberian pork flillet as an irresistible example; and hamburgers, such as the one made with beef ribs cooked at low temperature.

Chef Saka's transgressive spirit extends to desserts, with eccentric and original proposals such as his croquetas de torrijas (French-toast croquettes).

All of this in a very relaxed and 'edgy' atmosphere, inviting you to extend the after-dinner conversation with a delicious cocktail beside the sea.

More information:

Adress: Calle Pacífico 5, Paseo Marítimo Antonio Banderas, 4, Local 2, 29004 Málaga.

Phone: 610 92 90 76.

Instagram: @florida_huelin