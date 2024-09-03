Essential foodie festivals in Malaga province in September

Javier Almellones Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 10:56 | Updated 11:54h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

September is always full of flavour in the province of Malaga. From the first to the last days, different festivities take place, most of them traditional, revolving around seasonal products, such as muscatel raisins, aloreña olives, ajoblanco and almonds. Over the next few weekends, towns such as Manilva, Mollina, Almáchar, El Borge, Moclinejo and Rincón de la Victoria will be holding these themed festivals, where there will be free tastings, recreations of grape treading and live cooking demonstrations, among other attractions. The first half of September will be particularly intense.

From 3 to 8 September Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano

Long gone are the years when this themed festival was practically limited to the tasting of fried or pickled anchovies (boquerones) along the promenade of Rincón de la Victoria. In recent years it has evolved and it is now held in bars and restaurants in the centre of the town. The event is now an important culinary festival and has become a clear reference point for September gastronomy in Andalucía. There is an extensive programme of activities such as live cooking demonstrations, the Restaurant Network, the Sabor a Málaga Market and, of course, the anchovy tasting sessions. The Fiesta del Boquerón de Rincón de la Victoria will be promoted by a wide range of chefs' groups and gastronomic organisations from the province of Malaga and Andalucía.

From 6 to 8 September Feria de la Vendimia de Mollina

Mollina, a town in the Antequera region, has three prestigious wineries. For years, a fair has been held there with a macro-tasting of local wines. There is also a parade with bicycles decorated with vine-related motifs. Another of the unique elements of this festival is that it is associated with literature, art and music, to the point of having had illustrious figures as speakers for the inauguration.

7 September Fiesta del Ajoblanco de Almáchar

The date has remained unchanged since it first started. The first Saturday in September is a fixed date for one of the most popular gastronomic events in Andalucía. This fiesta, which has long since passed the half-century mark, was once held to gain better links with the coast. This Saturday, 7 September, it will once again offer thousands of glasses of ajoblanco, a recipe historically linked to this village in La Axarquía, free of charge to those attending. It is also an excellent time to taste and buy sweet muscatel grapes, as the harvest of this variety is well underway.

8 September Fiesta de Viñeros de Moclinejo

While on Saturday the Fiesta del Ajoblanco is celebrated in Almáchar, the following day the Fiesta de Viñeros will take place very close by, in Moclinejo. In this village in La Axarquía, on the second Sunday in September, special tribute is paid to the vineyard workers, that is to say, to those who work hard every harvest to gather the delicate and aromatic muscatel grape, either to eat it as fruit, to dry it in the sun and turn it into raisins or to make excellent wines. Together with Almáchar and El Borge, Moclinejo forms the Corazón Moscatel as it is known.

From 13 to 15 September Feria de la Aceituna de Alozaina

This year this date to celebrate the first table olives in the province of Malaga is a little later than usual. Every year, the village that devotes the largest amount of its land area to the aloreña variety of olive, which has its own protected designation of origin, holds a themed festival revolving around it. This event, which provides an opportunity to taste the first marinated olives of the season, is a fitting tribute to this agricultural sector. This festival also has a religious aspect, as it is also linked to the Virgen del Dulce Nombre de María. For this reason, it will be preceded by a religious festival on 12 September, the day on which her statue will be paraded through the streets of the village.

From 13 to 15 September Fiesta de la Cabra Malagueña Casabermeja

In the middle of September, a new edition of the Fiesta de la Cabra Malagueña, which revolves around the products and agri-food culture related to this native breed of goat, will also be held. There will be the usual tapas route, a cheese market and various workshops. For three days, visitors will be able to taste dishes made with suckling kid meat and goat's cheese in different restaurants in the town. There will also be guided tours of Casabermeja's main monuments.

15 September Día de la Pasa El Borge

On the third Sunday of September in El Borge, the raisin that is made from the Muscat of Alexandria grape, both in this village and in others in the surrounding area, is put to good use. It is worth remembering that this municipality is located on the Ruta de la Pasa (raisin route) and is included in the SIPAM territory (Sistema Importante del Patrimonio Agrícola Mundial). As usual, during the Sunday morning, some of the tasks involved in harvesting this crop will be demonstrated, as well as the production of raisins and wine. Other attractions to visit this village in the Axarquia region are the tasting of differentgourmet dishes and the musical performances of "pandas de verdiales" (folk bands).

29 September Día de la Almendra de Almogía

The last Sunday in September is reserved for a festival that is coming of age this year in the village of Almogía. Here, a festival is held that vindicates the importance of almond tree cultivation, which forms part of the agricultural wealth of this municipality and also of its landscape (especially in winter with the blossom). There will be tastings of products or dishes whose main ingredients are almonds, as well as a great festive atmosphere. There will be no shortage of verdiales in this village, which gives its name to one of the three recognised styles of this indigenous folk music.

*Other gourmet festivals not to be missed in September are the Feria de la Pasa de La Viñuela, the Día de la Pisa de Riogordo, Oktoberfest in Torrox Costa or activities included in other themed festivals, such as the Día de la Música de Benamocarra or the Quema de Algarrobo.