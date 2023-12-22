Enhance your festive meals with some special wines from Spain

Enrique Bellver /SUR in English Malaga Friday, 22 December 2023, 13:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

Selecting the perfect wine for a festive occasion involves a number of factors: personal preference, culinary considerations and the overall ambiance of the event.

The first step is to consider the menu, pairing the right wine with the dish will enhance the flavours. You should also consider the preferences of your guests, providing options that will keep everybody happy.

Here are a few wines selected by SUR's food critic Enrique Bellver to drink over the Christmas and New Year:

The first is Gris Blanc 2022, a rosé that looks like a white from the Gérard Bertrand winery in the Languedoc region of Southern France. It is ideal for pairing with dishes such as lemon chicken, fish curry, or a simple asparagus omelette. Priced around 11 euros.

Next up is the Gran Vino de Rueda from the José María winery. A white wine with a lot of personality it pairs well with baked fish. Priced around 20 euros.

Cérvoles 2022, A.J. Linn's wine of the week, is a powerful fruity wine ideal for serving with rich, meat stews. Priced around 25 euros.

Seis + Seis is a blend of two varieties that have adapted exceptionally well to the soil of Ronda: Tempranillo and Syrah. This red wine pairs excellently with pasta dishes, fish stews, and white meats. Priced at around 15 euros

Pedralonga's Vendetta 2021 is an exclusive white wine of which only 1,000 bottles are produced each year. This is reflected in the price which is around 50 euros. It has an attractive golden yellow colour and aromas of candied fruit. It makes a perfect wine for enjoying with shellfish, crab and lobster.

Arzuaga, one of the most prestigious wineries in the Ribera del Duero, has produced a white wine of the same quality as its reds. Aprisco is a reserve white wine with a lot of fruit on the nose, apricot and citrus. Very powerful in the mouth and with a very balanced acidity. It is the perfect accompaniment to fish, shellfish, rice and jamón. Priced at approximately 29 euros.

Only one Spanish winery, the Aragonese Care, has made a wine following the Beaujolais nouveau tradition that represents the arrival of the first red wine after the last harvest. This year it is a blend of Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache varieties. A fresh red wine, very pleasant in the mouth and suitable as much as an aperitif as an accompaniment to any meal. Very good value at 6 euros.

Vinya Le Havre 2013 from the Jean León winery is an organic red wine made from Cabernet Sauvignon grown i n the Penedés region. It has been released to mark the 60th anniversary of the winery. Ideal for serving with game such as venison or wild boar. Around 23 euros.

Lastly is the most expensive of the bunch, a prestigious red from the Toro winery, Numanthia 2018. The flavours of ripe black fruits with a spicy finish are perfect for pairing with game and rich meat dishes, roasts etc. Priced at around 59 euros.