Croquette Day: eight places in Malaga province to try original recipes

Marina Martínez Friday, 16 January 2026, 11:37 Share

One of the most versatile and loved dishes is honoured on 16 January. On Friday, Malaga province also celebrates International Croquette Day and, to mark this occasion, we take you around the province's best places to try original recipes, with the variety of fillings that chefs offer.

Croquettes are not an easy dish to make. Knowing how to balance the ingredients is one of the keys to this dish which, curiously enough, is not Spanish, despite the success it enjoy in the country. It originated in France and its name comes from the verb 'croquer' (to crunch). The first recorded recipe dates back to the end of the 17th century in Le cuisinier roial et bourgeois by François Massialot, cook for the Duke of Orleans.

At that time, it was considered to be a formulation for making the best use of the ingredients: initially mashed potato and, from around the end of the 18th century, béchamel sauce. It was at the beginning of the 19th century that it spread throughout Spain. Since then, it has been gaining so much ground on tables and in bars that it is no longer clear which is more Spanish, the croquette or the omelette (tortilla).

Malaga is no stranger to this culinary phenomenon. There are more and more options to choose from, although it is becoming increasingly difficult to find homemade croquettes. For this reason, we highlight some of the newest and most original recipes in the province.