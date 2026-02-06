Cooking tips: ways to slice onions without your eyes watering

DPA Friday, 6 February 2026, 19:40 Share

Onions work in almost every dish, bringing notes from the sweet and mild to the spicy and hot - but when we slice them, they often bring tears to our eyes.

One thing that helps us cry less when cutting onions is a really sharp knife, says Germany's Federal Centre for Nutrition (BZfE).

This damages fewer onion cells and releases less of the pungent substance allicin, which irritates our mucous membranes.

Or, try using a well-moistened wooden chopping board or wearing diving goggles.

Which onion is suitable for what?

Nutrition experts also have tips on which of the most common varieties are suitable for which dishes:

Whether raw, roasted, steamed, fried or boiled, light brown onions with a strong aroma enhance soups and stews, sauces, marinades and braised dishes.

Red onions are particularly good in salads. But they also taste great caramelised with balsamic vinegar, for example as a snack, on a burger or in a wrap.

Large onions are ideal for stuffing, grilling and gratinating.

Try making onion soup

Onion soup is a classic you can make at home from scratch if you don't want to use a packet or tin.

Sauté chopped onions and garlic in butter, dust with flour and deglaze with white wine, vinegar or apple juice. Then fill with vegetable stock and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

If you like, you can bake the soup in individual ovenproof bowls with pieces or slices of bread and cheese in the oven. Lastly, sprinkle with fresh thyme.