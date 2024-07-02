Beso Beach: the perfect fusion of Basque and Mediterranean cuisine in an idyllic setting

Its ideal location, unique ambience, carefully-selected cuisine and full programme of events make it the best choice for making the most of the summer.

You'll find Beso Beach located directly on the Playa del Padrón beach, one of the most emblematic areas in Estepona. It’s easily recognisable with its mythical bench with the inscription #NoHayVeranoSinBeso (There’s no summer without a kiss - one of the most used hashtags on social media in the summer season) or its emblematic "B" written in the sand. This dream-like venue offers its clients an unforgettable summer, with exclusive events and shows to experience the full Beso Beach experience in an idyllic setting. Keep an eye on their social media, you won't want to miss their iconic Beso de Luna events or their famous Bendito Beso on Thursdays with live music.

In an atmosphere that combines relaxation and enjoyment, Beso achieves the perfect fusion between Basque and Mediterranean cuisine creating a unique gastronomy of the highest quality.

Beso Beach's cuisine has a clear Mediterranean influence, placing centre stage their carefully-selected ingredients. Beso Beach

Beso Beach boasts the perfect combination of flavours based on carefully-selected ingredients. Try their new Peruvian-pisco Bloody Mary with prawns or their lobster tails with poached egg and black truffle accompanied by Parmentier potatoes. Also its famous Lobster a la Formentera or try the new Zamburiñas (scallops) al josper with citrus aioli (yuzu, pisco, aji amarillo, ginger and lime).

Sophisticated Interior Décor

Beso Beach Estepona has been designed by interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán and entrepreneur Angie L. Grijalbo, who have prioritised the use of natural and sustainable materials in the design of the premises, paying attention to every detail. Inspired by the surrounding environment, these materials seek a connection with the simple, the rustic and the bohemian while maintaining the simplicity and elegance of an authentic beach club. Wooden boards, dried palm trees, wicker lamps and bamboo are prominent in Beso Beach Estepona.

Beso Beach becomes a unique space thanks to the alchemy between atmosphere, staff, cuisine and clientele. Beso Beach

Undoubtedly, what makes this place magical is its spectacular ambience, its staff, the rustic and bohemian style made up of a tribe of clients, workers and friends.

Besides being located in a Malaga paradise, clients can live unique experiences in an eclectic and summery atmosphere.

Beso Beach began in Formentera in 2012, in a paradisiacal location on the beach of Cavall d'en Borras, as a family project by Rafa Viar and Angie L. Grijalbo. The business is synonymous with beach, sun, happiness and good vibes. It has become the essential place to come back to every summer, no matter the time or day and Beso Beach Estepona will be no exception.

We hope you can get to know this amazing location and live the Beso experience with all that this entails.

For more information:

Web: www.besobeach.com/reservation

Instagram: www.instagram.com/besobeachestepona