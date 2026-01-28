Ascuas (Torremolinos): Firewood and charcoal cooking

Enrique Bellver Wednesday, 28 January 2026, 11:14 Share

Ascuas is one of those establishments that for years have been offering a highly recommendable alternative to the clientele who come to Torremolinos or live there and who are looking for a type of updated traditional cuisine where the flavour of the products is important and where prices are very reasonable and within the reach of most budgets, but also, given its location in the heart of Pueblo Blanco, its clientele is varied and very changeable, depending on whether you come at midday or in the evening for dinner.

One of the main characteristics of this family business is that almost everything is cooked over wood and holm oak charcoal fires, both on the grill and in the oven. We are therefore faced with a cuisine that could well be defined as "meat, fish and stews cooked in the oven". The kitchen is run by Ingrid Gracia and Hugo Beltrán. Pedro Beltrán is in charge of the dining room. This family has been running Ascuas since it opened, around eight years ago.

Pueblo Blanco, next to La Carihuela, continues to be the gastronomic area par excellence of this locality and preserves part of the chic spirit that brought so many moments of splendour to Torremolinos. Ascuas is one of the restaurants in this area that offers the best cuisine guarantee, although not all products behave in the oven in the same way, especially when it comes to small pieces of fish or rice dishes, as they dry out too much and lose their flavour, especially seafood rice dishes. On the other hand, the dishes, such as Ingrid's different stews, do have a light smoky touch that is very personal and appealing to the palate, especially the onion soup or the Asturian-style beans. The menu is simple and there is no shortage of grilled vegetables among the starters to share, the leek with romescu sauce being one of the best.

In the small interior dining room you can appreciate Pedro's work in decoration as he used to be an interior designer and his work was reflected in some of the restaurants in this area. A wine list that is adequate in terms of references and prices and a professionally attended dining room are another attraction to visit Ascuas, at midday or in the evening.

Garlic soup . For years, Ingrid has been making a very personal interpretation of basic garlic soup. In this case it is more of a very subtle cream where the egg is emulsified with the soup itself and serves as a link to unite all the flavours.

Pork and chicken rice . A dry rice dish made in a paella pan over a wood fire. The ingredients, a stock of meat broth, chicken and pork, as well as some seasonal vegetables, in this case artichokes. The cooking time gave the perfect point to the rice.

Grilled sea bream . Grilled over holm oak embers usually gives a different flavour to most products, although when it comes to fish it is preferable to roast a large piece for its juiciness. In this case, the loin ofsea bream was too dry.

Baked pears with chocolate . Pears are in season and there is nothing better than roasting them in the oven to extract all their sweetness. This is a very successful dessert that is not usually found in restaurants. The chocolate and the cream make it very sweet.

Ascuas Torremolinos : C/ Casablanca, 24. Telephone: 639 180 690. Web: restauranteascuas.com

Prices : Hamburger: 14.50 euros; Grilled leeks: 10 euros; Grilled sea bream: 22euros

Rating : Kitchen: 6.5; Room: 6; Wine list: 6; Rating: 6.5 / 10