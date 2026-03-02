Arai in San Pedro Alcántara: creativity and a lot of flavour

Enrique Bellver Monday, 2 March 2026, 11:39 Share

Arai has quietly positioned itself as one of the most interesting restaurants in San Pedro Alcántara, and along this stretch of the Costa del Sol, without fanfare or media noise. In the kitchen is Javier Sevilla, a chef with over thirty years' experience, who spent many of those years at the now-closed Vivaldi restaurant in León. It was there that he met his partner Laura Alonso, who now runs the dining room - the two eventually made the move to San Pedro to open Arai together.

Javier's cooking is best described as contemporary Mediterranean - bold flavours, creative combinations, and a subtle influence from his native León. The menu leans into creativity and fusion, though he hasn't forgotten his roots. On the third weekend of each month (or by prior order), he serves cocido maragato, one of the most iconic dishes of Castilian-Leonese cuisine. This hearty stew follows a unique tradition: it's eaten in reverse order - meats first, then vegetables and finally broth. Without taking anything away from the rest of Arai's menu, this cocido may well be the best you'll find in the area - and one of the very few places along this stretch of coast where you can get it at all.

Arai Address: Calle Ávila, 29. San Pedro Alcántara

Telephone: 682 383 576.

Closed: Mondays.

Web: arairestaurante.com

Prices: Grilled leeks : 8.50€; Cod au gratin: 29.50€; Ham hock: 20€

Valuation: Kitchen: 8. Dining room: 7. Wine list: 6. Rating: 7.5 / 10

Beyond the 'cocido en revés', Javier's menu showcases his creativity more fully - dishes rooted in quality local produce, handled with care and respect for the ingredient, but never short on imagination. Leek confit, artichokes stuffed with rabbit and mushrooms, Malaga sausage carpaccio, and poached eggs with León black pudding and potatoes are just a few examples that, between them, capture the spirit of Arai perfectly.

The dining room, in Laura's capable hands, delivers exactly what you'd hope for - warm, attentive service that makes you feel genuinely welcome. The wine list is decent, if a little limited, and could benefit from a broader selection across both classic and contemporary labels. But none of that detracts from what Arai does best: delivering a memorable meal in a relaxed, unhurried setting - a world away from the noise and crowds of busier restaurants.

Malaga salami carpaccio

Javier steers away from the classic salchichón tartar and instead crafts a delicate salchichón carpaccio, balancing its flavour with a pickle and a light yogurt cream, served with pumpkin bread. Fair warning - you'll be scraping the plate clean.

Leek confit with prawns

Leek is back in fashion precisely because of its delicate flavour. At Arai they prepare one of the best dishes with this vegetable and accompany it with prawns garnished with vichyssoise and fried rocket.

Cod au gratin

A balanced pisto - where the tomato flavour doesn't dominate - forms the base for a beautifully cooked cod loin, moist and perfectly judged. It fuses well with the light yet penetrating flavour of a black garlic mayonnaise.

Cocido Maragato

On the third Friday of each month, Arai serves an authentic cocido maragato - and it's available year-round on request. True to tradition, the meats come first, followed by the vegetables, and finally the broth.