Share

Let's debunk some popular wine myths. Often created to keep the mystery and prestige of the wine industry alive for the privileged few, and keep the rest of us confused, many myths still persist. Wine should be accessible to everyone, and a little clarity will help us enjoy it even more. Wine and food advice is full of rules that sound fancy but are often nonsense.

So, are expensive wines always better? Prices invariably reflect source and brand. Older wines are not automatically superior-most are meant to be enjoyed on purchase.

Serving temperatures? Some reds are delightful slightly chilled, and whites don't need to be ice-cold. Chardonnay, despite its buttery reputation, tastes different depending on soil and winemaking style, not some universal rule. Forget rigid pairings.

Wine of the week Legaris Vino Tinto Ribera Crianza A pleasant red from Ribera del Duero made from Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon grape varieties. Vintage not shown but rumoured to be of 2022. Around 19 euros.

Red with fish? White with steak? Okay if you want to. Texture, cooking style, and flavour overrule tradition. And that cork? It doesn't guarantee quality - screw caps, and even cans, are just fine.

Champagne is now an everyday treat, and most headaches blamed on sulphites are actually caused by tannins, sugars or histamines.

Culinary myths get the same treatment. Pasta doesn't need sea salt, mushrooms can be washed and olive oil is just fine for most cooking. Chili heat comes from membranes, not seeds. Pulses should be salted while cooking. Soufflés aren't delicate prima donnas and searing meat doesn't lock in juices. Closed mussels aren't necessarily dangerous and red wine goes with many fish dishes. Food served cooler can taste better. Conclusion? Wine and food aren't sciences - they're playgrounds. Enjoyment is the real secret ingredient.