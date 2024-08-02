Weather woes

The weather is the winemaker's best friend, but it can also be their worst enemy. In Spain the grape harvest, or 'vendimia', is a crucial time for winemaking and frost is a major worry in early spring when vines are budding. A late frost can damage the young plants and some vineyards use wind machines or heaters to protect against it.

The timing varies due to climate, grape type and elevation. For example, in hot regions like Andalucía, the harvest starts in late July or early August, while cooler areas such as La Rioja begin in September and high-altitude places in Galicia might not start until October.

WINE OF THE WEEK Eresma Sauvignon Blanc 2022

This one-grape white wine from Rueda has a lovely citric nose and taste and is different from other similar wines that are occasionally too cloying and heavyish The must spends 6-8 months on its lees, providing a sophisticated touch which is pleasant. Around seven euros.

In flat areas like La Mancha and Extremadura, machines are principally used to harvest grapes, but in areas of high-quality wines like Rioja and Ribera del Duero, hand-picking is preferred to select the best grapes. Night harvesting is increasingly practised in warmer regions to preserve the grapes' acidity and prevent oxidation, which maintains the wine's flavour. This method is common in regions known for white wines, like Rueda and Catalonia.

However climate change is causing the harvest to start earlier due to warmer temperatures and unpredictable weather.

Winemakers are adapting by trying new grape varieties that are more resistant to heat and drought and changing their vineyard practices to save water and protect the vines.

Happily, the vendimia is not just about agriculture; it's also a cultural event with local festivals featuring traditional music, dances, and feasts, especially in regions like La Rioja and Jerez. These festivals attract both tourists and locals, showcasing the region's winemaking heritage.