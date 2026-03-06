How it's done

Share

Opening a restaurant is the ultimate fantasy for many serious food lovers. Like turning any cherished hobby into a livelihood, the dream peaks on opening night. Yet beyond passion and a shelf of How-to manuals lies a harsher truth: location matters. In Spain, gastronomic travellers routinely rank the Basque Country first on their itinerary, while Andalucía lags behind. If the south wants to rise, it might study the example of Mina in Bilbao and its driving force, Lara Martín.

Co-founder and director of Mina, Martín has helped turn the restaurant into a benchmark of Euskadi's dining scene. Trained at the prestigious Luis Irizar school, she initially juggled multiple roles - cooking, managing and running the dining room. Over time, she concentrated on leadership and hospitality, shaping an experience that extends far beyond the plate.

Her philosophy is disarmingly simple: local, seasonal produce; rigorous professionalism; and a warm, celebratory atmosphere. Internally, she leads like a coach, fostering collaboration and shared values. Externally, she serves as interpreter between kitchen and guest, translating the creativity of co-founder and chef Álvaro Garrido into something diners can fully appreciate. Garrido's technically precise, inventive tasting menus may win acclaim, but Martín ensures harmony between floor and stove.

Anticipating needs, solving problems and refining details, she elevates service into an art form. Inspired by figures such as Paco Torreblanca, Martín proves that culinary success depends as much on humanity and joy as on technique - a lesson Andalucía could profitably embrace.