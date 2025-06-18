Cookbooks in the internet age

A well-crafted tome is more than just a collection of recipes; it’s a curated journey through a cuisine, a culture, or a cook’s personal philosophy, writes SUR columnist A.J. Linn
Andrew J. Linn
Malaga
Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 10:58
While many home chefs may question the need for old style cookbooks, they do unquestionably offer something the internet rarely does: focus. A well-crafted cookbook is more than just a collection of recipes; it’s a curated journey through a cuisine, a culture, or a cook’s personal philosophy. It tells a story. The layout, the pacing, the photography, even the font, all contribute to a sense of immersion that a blinking screen cannot quite match. There are no pop-up ads or social media distractions between the various steps involved in preparing a dish.
Wine of the week
Nabal Crianza 2018
This deep-garnet Ribera del Duero Tempranillo offers ripe red-fruit, warm spice, anis and creamy oak. Balanced with firm tannins and long finish. Around 23.50 euros.
Cookbooks can and do offer continuity. Online recipes come and go, or frequently change without warning. A trusted cookbook, dog-eared and pages stained with a variety of liquids, becomes a companion over time-reliable, tactile, and often passed down through generations. For writers, especially those with a passion for storytelling, the cookbook remains an ideal canvas: a place where food and narrative meet.
The internet and cookbooks can - and do - coexist. Many cooks discover recipes online, then turn to books for deeper learning. And for Spanish cuisine, with its rich regional diversity and deep historical roots, from fideuá to patatas a lo pobre, a thoughtfully written cookbook still serves a purpose: to inform, inspire, and preserve tradition.
So it’s too early to bin the contents of the cookbook shelf. It is continually evolving-and still very much fit or purpose. And there is nothing to be ashamed of in having a small laptop on one of the kitchen surfaces either.
