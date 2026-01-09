Bottled or tap?

Share

A controversy has emerged after a Costa del Sol bar refused to serve tap water and offered only bottled mineral water to its customers. The incident was highlighted on social media by the X (formerly Twitter) account Soy Camarero, which shared an image of a menu stating: 'We do not serve tap water; only bottled mineral water is available.' The post prompted the account to ask followers for their views, quickly sparking widespread debate.

While the question of whether restaurants can refuse tap water often divides customer opinion, Spanish legislation on the matter is clear. The law requires hospitality and catering businesses to offer customers free drinking water. It obliges establishments to provide consumers with unbottled water at no cost, as a complementary part of their service.

In this case (the name of the place is not published) the wording on its menu appears to directly contravene the law. By limiting customers to bottled water only, it would be failing to meet its legal obligations. The controversy is not new. Complaints regularly appear on social media, highlighting tensions between customers and establishments over service and compliance with regulations. In response to the post, comments were mostly critical of the establishment's policy, with many users stating unequivocally that refusing tap water is illegal. Some commentators, even those usually sympathetic to restaurateurs, argued that the law leaves no room for interpretation.

The episode underlines the importance of both customers and businesses understanding current regulations. Customers who know their rights can save money and ensure fair treatment; for restaurateurs, respecting the law is providing proper service.