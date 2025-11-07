La Algarbía: cuisine rooted in the excellence of fresh produce from the Guadalhorce Valley

SUR in English Pizarra Friday, 7 November 2025, 11:18 Share

La Algarbía was the name given to the western region of Malaga in the 10th century. The term has an evocative meaning, “the place where the sun sets”, and now lends its name to a restaurant that reflects its deep connection with the Guadalhorce Valley. Located in Pizarra, La Algarbía combines a profound respect for the essence of traditional Malaga cuisine with a personal and forward-looking culinary approach.

“The restaurant opened in June 2020, right in the middle of the post-lockdown period, born from our drive, excitement and determination to offer something different, dynamic and new,” recalls Daniel Nebro Guzmán, head chef and co-owner of La Algarbía.

At La Algarbía, the excellence of the ingredients takes centre stage. “Many of our dishes are made with products that carry the Sabor a Málaga label. It’s a privilege to work with fresh, seasonal and local produce, making the most of what our surroundings offer. The Guadalhorce Valley is, without a doubt, Malaga’s vegetable garden,” he says.

A menu in constant evolution

At La Algarbía, a restless spirit drives them to go beyond the conventional in a constant pursuit of excellence. This dynamism means diners are often surprised. “Our menu is constantly evolving. Every week, we offer off-menu specials to make sure our regular guests never get bored,” they explain.

Their cuisine is not only rooted in Mediterranean tradition but also draws inspiration from other culinary worlds, such as Asian cooking, always with a personal twist. “Fusion, in its broadest sense, allows us to give a fresh spin to well-known dishes. Even if it seems everything’s already been invented, cooking always gives you the chance to prove otherwise,” they say.

Alongside dishes that blend traditional and avant-garde techniques, and their commitment to top-quality local produce, La Algarbía complements its offering with a wide selection of wines, available by the glass or by the bottle, allowing diners to enjoy the perfect pairing for every dish and explore diverse flavours.

A wide range of flavours and textures

In its ever-changing menu, La Algarbía offers diners a broad mix of flavours and textures, maintaining a strong commitment to high-quality tapas with three distinct types. First, the Classics, featuring dishes such as croquesadas, Russian salad and black noodles. Then come the Gourmet tapas, which include grilled sponge cake with blue cheese cream, anchovy and caviar, slow-cooked duck breast with paprika breadcrumbs and orange, and crispy prawns with avocado foam. Finally, there’s the Street Food range. “We wanted to give these a more casual touch, with options like mini beef burgers, chicken with goat’s cheese, or a mini BBQ rib hot dog,” they explain.

The menu also includes several favourites among regulars, such as the Algarbía salad, adapted to the seasonal produce available, sautéed artichokes with prawns and katsuobushi served with a creative presentation, and Malaga salchichón tartare.

Special mention goes to the meat section, which offers an impressive range of dishes, including sirloin with chestnut and couscous or beef entrecôte smoked with olive wood.

A calendar full of food events and tastings

The same curiosity and creative spirit that drives La Algarbía’s cooking also inspires them to organise a varied programme of activities. These include wine tastings that showcase the quality of Spanish and international wineries, with wines chosen to pair perfectly with the most select dishes from their menu. They also host themed gastronomic events focused on Japanese cuisine, local products such as tomate huevo de toro (a seasonal variety native to the Guadalhorce Valley), rice dishes, and traditional stews that highlight slow-cooked recipes made with the finest ingredients. “Cooked slowly, just like it’s always been done,” adds Daniel.

La Algarbía is now launching its autumn-winter season with a new menu. This weekend, from 7 to 9 November, they’re celebrating the first edition of their Jornadas Arroceras with tempting dishes, such as rice with scallops, octopus and seaweed emulsion, or rice with beef loin, mangetout and kimchi. They’ll soon follow with another edition of their popular stew-themed days.

“As well as menus for events and company meals, we also prepare a range of takeaway dishes for Christmas so our customers can enjoy our food at home during the festive season,” says Daniel.

Follow their social media profiles to stay up-to-date with their numerous activities and new dishes launched throughout the year.

More information:

Address: C. Juan Ramón Jiménez, 16, 29560 Pizarra, Málaga.

Phone: 635 86 29 65

Instagram: @algarbiapizarra

Facebook: @Laalgarbiapizarra