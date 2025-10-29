Unicaja strengthens its commitment to tourism at the World Travel Market

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 17:12 Share

Tourism is one of the driving forces of the global economy. It creates jobs, attracts investment and boosts industries such as hospitality, transport and retail. Its importance has grown in recent years as more travellers seek cultural, natural and gastronomic experiences, helped by advances in digitalisation and sustainability.

This momentum is reflected at the World Travel Market (WTM), taking place in London from 4 to 6 November. The event is one of the world’s main meeting points for professionals in the sector.

In this context, Unicaja, one of Spain’s leading financial institutions, is once again renewing its support for the tourism industry. The bank is reaffirming its commitment to the companies that make up the sector and to the individuals who drive it forward.

Approachable and commited

Based in Malaga and listed on the Ibex 35, Unicaja stands out for its financial strength and community-focused approach. It operates only in Spain, with a broad presence across 80 per cent of the country. The bank holds a leading position in its home regions of Andalucía, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León and Extremadura, and also operates in Madrid, Ceuta and Melilla, maintaining its local approach to banking.

Unicaja has around 1,000 branches, 2,200 ATMs and more than 7,500 employees serving four million customers.

The bank follows a universal, sustainable and socially responsible model that focuses on quality service, innovation and digital transformation. Its long-term strategy is built on values such as prudence, stability, ethics and commitment to regional development.

Unicaja’s steady and confident growth reflects its belief in progress, diversity and unity. Deeply rooted in its home regions, the bank’s dedicated team provides close, professional support, ensuring an excellent experience for every customer.

Solutions for new projects

Unicaja offers a wide range of financial products and services designed to support both businesses and individuals with their projects and needs.

Zoom

For businesses, the bank remains firmly committed to helping the self-employed and SMEs, recognising their vital role in the economy. Its offer includes solutions to cover liquidity needs, finance investments and access non-financial services through strategic partnerships. These options are available through ‘solucionaT’, a dedicated digital space designed to make business management and growth easier.

For individuals, Unicaja provides mortgages, personal loans, insurance and other services designed to simplify everyday life. All of these are integrated into an advanced digital environment that allows fast, secure and personalised management through its online banking service. Customers can also access ‘beneficiaT’, a space offering exclusive discounts and benefits on products and services related to home, mobility and leisure.

Through these initiatives, Unicaja strengthens its commitment to improving the customer experience by offering comprehensive solutions that go beyond finance. Its approach combines innovation, accessibility and practicality to support customers through every stage of their personal and professional lives.

Sustainability and inclusion

Unicaja plays an active role in the transition towards a more sustainable and inclusive economic model. It integrates ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria into its management strategy, with clear and measurable policies that anticipate future regulatory and social challenges.

The bank works to ensure equal access to its products and services, adapting to an increasingly diverse and digital society. Its people-centred approach reinforces its commitment to economic and social development in its communities, always with respect for the environment and sustainability principles.