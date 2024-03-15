Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Golden Biznaga winners directors Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez (above C and L) SUR
Films strike gold at 27th Festival de Málaga
Cinema

Films strike gold at 27th Festival de Málaga

The jury awarded the Golden Biznaga for Best Spanish Film to Segundo Premio, by directors Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 15 March 2024, 14:08

Compartir

The jury of the official feature film section of the recent 27th Festival de Málaga awarded the Golden Biznaga for Best Spanish Film to Segundo Premio by directors Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez (above C and L); and the Golden Biznaga for Best Ibero-American Film went to Radical by Cristopher Zalla.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Last weekend of winter in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol forecast to be a hot and dry one
  2. 2 Costa del Sol goes green with annual festivities to celebrate St Patrick's Day
  3. 3 Last weekend's rain deposited equivalent of 300 ships full of water in Malaga reservoirs
  4. 4 Filling of private swimming pools banned in south of Spain but hotel, registered tourist accommodation and public pools allowed
  5. 5 Serranía de Ronda village goes wild for orchids
  6. 6

    The average worker in Malaga province gives a third of their salary to the taxman
  7. 7 Costa del Sol mourns death of June Rendle, a woman with a passion for theatre
  8. 8 Malaga marina for megayachts reaches cruising speed
  9. 9 Schoolwork showcase: primary poems
  10. 10 Significant 19th-century painting of Gibraltar goes under the hammer

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad