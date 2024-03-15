Films strike gold at 27th Festival de Málaga

Sections
Friday, 15 March 2024, 14:08
The jury of the official feature film section of the recent 27th Festival de Málaga awarded the Golden Biznaga for Best Spanish Film to Segundo Premio by directors Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez (above C and L); and the Golden Biznaga for Best Ibero-American Film went to Radical by Cristopher Zalla.
