Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Society members with their creations. SUR
Festive &#039;Fun with Flowers&#039; workshop in Estepona
Community spirit

Festive 'Fun with Flowers' workshop in Estepona

Floral Art Society members took part in a special event to make a swag for the door or a table arrangement

SUR in English

Estepona

Friday, 10 January 2025, 12:35

Estepona Floral Art Society ended a busy 2024 with a festive 'Fun with Flowers' workshop. Members made either a swag for the door or a table arrangement.

The next lecture is with Beverley Artis who has been a florist for over 20 years and is a floral art demonstrator and teacher. It will take place on 21 January at El Paraíso Golf Club and starts at 3pm. Visitors 15 euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 American millionaire Ethel Woodward's secret retreat in Malaga province town
  2. 2 Around 30 different nationalities have used the new legal guidance service for foreigners in Torremolinos
  3. 3 No rubbish tax for eastern Costa del Sol town in 2025
  4. 4 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
  5. 5 Improvements to Costa del Sol town parks announced
  6. 6 Sample traditional Malaga food and donate to charity this weekend
  7. 7 Costa del Sol town to get new football pitch and sports facilities
  8. 8 Fuengirola gets more police officers and firefighting personnel
  9. 9 New desalination plant project to east of Malaga moves forward slowly
  10. 10 First art exhibition of 2025 opens at Costa del Sol museum

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a SUR in English. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Festive 'Fun with Flowers' workshop in Estepona