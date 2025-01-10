Festive 'Fun with Flowers' workshop in Estepona

SUR in English Estepona Friday, 10 January 2025, 12:35 Compartir

Estepona Floral Art Society ended a busy 2024 with a festive 'Fun with Flowers' workshop. Members made either a swag for the door or a table arrangement.

The next lecture is with Beverley Artis who has been a florist for over 20 years and is a floral art demonstrator and teacher. It will take place on 21 January at El Paraíso Golf Club and starts at 3pm. Visitors 15 euros.