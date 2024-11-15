Exploring musical diversity with the BassicVibes ensemble in Malaga

Beatrice Lavalle Malaga Friday, 15 November 2024, 17:01

"Jazz is the freedom to take on many forms." This quote from Duke Ellington perfectly captures the ethos of the ensemble Bassic Vibes, who will be performing at the CAMM music school on 21 November.

Under the theme Jazz & More, the concert will feature Ukrainian singer Katya Che, whose powerful voice is integral to the band's unique sound, Swiss vibraphonist and vocalist Erich "Joey Oz" Fischer, double bassist Thomas Lahns and Cuban percussionist Yuvisney Aguilar.

Together, the musicians promise a performance that transcends the boundaries of traditional jazz, drawing the audience into a rich and varied musical experience.

The ensemble's distinctive style has been praised by critic Hans Jurgen Achaal, who described it as "airy chamber jazz, infectious enthusiasm and engaging arrangements."

The group will carry on their tour after Malaga with a concert in Huelva on 22 November , Sevilla on 23 November and finish in Barcelona on 24 November.