English-language mass and church garden party to honour St Patrick

A popular local priest is organising a special dinner to commemorate the feast of St Patrick at Eduardo's Restaurant in Benalmádena on Wednesday 16 March at 7.30pm.

Father Gerard Daly will also hold a St Patrick's Day mass in English in the Iglesia de La Inmaculada Concepción in Arroyo de la Miel at 10.30 am on Thursday 17 March.

The service will be followed by a garden party in the grounds of the church.

Father Daly said the occasion would be a "great opportunity to rebuild the local Catholic community and to celebrate the Celtic tradition".