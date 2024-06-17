Elegance and a personal touch for your home

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

With more than 30 years of experience on the Costa del Sol, Portofino Design have built up a loyal customer base thanks to punctuality and quality of service.

SUR

Estepona

Monday, 17 June 2024, 09:42

Compartir

Portofino Design has always offered quality, experience and a totally individualised service to its customer and their needs in a sector as delicate and personal as decoration and upholstery. With modest beginnings more than 30 years ago, Portofino Design now has two establishments which have grown and prospered thanks to their integrity and human values nurtured by a family-run business; with two generations working together and guaranteeing the continuity of a business legacy based on direct contact with the customer.

Always aware of the latest trends in the sector; Portofino Design never abandons the classic lines of designs, because there are styles and finishes that are absolutely timeless.

Always capable of adapting to the needs of each client, they manage to translate the most personal tastes and designs into reality.

Wide range of stock

Their extensive stock of materials allows them to offer their clients a wide variety of options and finishes. A firm favourite with the foreign-resident community in the area, the company’s customers are from many nationalities, with the Scandinavian countries being their most loyal clients.

At Portofino Design the team has been able to differentiate themselves for the competition by offering: both speed and professionalism when it comes to responding to the needs of the client. In this sense, there are values that clearly identify the company's personal stamp: immediacy, punctuality and quality of service.

Specialists in upholstery, reupholstery and home decoration, the firm has managed to obtain the long-lasting loyalty and total trust of its customers in such a personal choice as home design.

The company’s wide range of services includes everything from curtains to a wide variety of decorative elements, wallpaper, carpets and rugs.

More information:

Adress: Avenida Litoral Nº10. 29680 Estepona (Málaga).

Phone: 952 731 368

Web: www.https://portofinoupholstery.com/es/

