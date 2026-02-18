Yago School Malaga: international educational excellence in the heart of the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 12:25 Share

Choosing a school is one of the most important decisions for any family. In an ever-changing world, more and more parents are looking for an educational project that combines academic excellence, values, innovation and a global vision. In this context, Yago School Malaga has established itself as one of the leading international schools, offering a comprehensive educational programme for students aged 3 to 18.

With enrolment now open for the 2026–2027 academic year, the school invites families to discover an educational model that prepares students to pass exams and successfully face their personal and professional futures.

The school's position as an educational benchmark is backed by its presence in the rankings of the best schools in Spain compiled by MiCole and Forbes, as well as its recognition as an Apple Distinguished School, an international distinction that certifies excellence in educational innovation, use of technology and advanced learning methodologies.

International education with personalised attention

One of the aspects most valued by families is the possibility for their children to grow academically within the same educational environment, with pedagogical continuity and personalised support at each stage.

Zoom

Yago School Málaga offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) entirely in English and is in the process of verifying the Middle Years Programme (MYP) during this academic year, which will consolidate its comprehensive international educational project. Individualised attention allows each student to be supported according to their needs, interests and learning pace, enhancing their academic and personal development from the early years onwards.

Learning that goes beyond the classroom

The school's educational approach goes beyond the traditional curriculum and is committed to a dynamic, global and experiential model. 85% of subjects are taught in English, and Chinese is introduced from nursery, reinforcing a truly international outlook from an early age.

Zoom

In addition, the school encourages active learning through disciplines such as robotics, music, art and sport, promoting the development of critical thinking, creativity and autonomy. This approach allows students to acquire key skills for the 21st century in an environment that stimulates curiosity and meaningful learning.

Facilities designed to inspire

The learning environment plays a fundamental role in motivating students. For this reason, the school has modern, secure facilities designed to enrich their educational experience, such as bright classrooms with sea views, specialised laboratories, music and art studios, nature classrooms, sports facilities, a heated swimming pool and a dining room with show cooking.

Zoom

The campus also includes an international residence that welcomes students from different countries, creating a multicultural community that promotes cultural exchange and the development of a global mindset.

Wellbeing, values and preparation for life

Beyond academic performance, Yago School Malaga places a strong emphasis on the emotional and personal development of its students. Its robust Wellbeing & Safeguarding programme, together with university and career guidance support, ensures comprehensive monitoring at all educational levels.

Sports and activities with top-level partnerships

The education is complemented by a wide range of extracurricular activities developed in collaboration with leading sports institutions. The school offers football programmes in collaboration with Málaga CF and basketball with the Unicaja Foundation, as well as introductory sports activities such as mini football for younger children. In addition, students can develop skills in disciplines such as padel tennis or golf with Black Iron, among many other activities aimed at comprehensive development.

A forward-looking international community

More and more families, both local and international, are placing their trust in the educational project at Yago School Malaga, which combines educational tradition, pedagogical innovation and a clear global outlook in a privileged setting on the Costa del Sol.

The admissions team offers personalised visits to get to know the school, answer questions and accompany each family through the decision-making process.

More information:

Mail: admissions@yagoschoolmalaga.com

Phone: +34 951 01 29 90

Web: www.yagoschoolmalaga.com